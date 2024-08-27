Jenna Ortega has seen phenomenal success in recent years with shows like Wednesday and films like Scream. However, there is one blockbuster project that slipped out of the actress’ hand.

The Beetlejuice Beetlejuice star has revealed that she auditioned for the sci-fi hit Dune some six years ago. Ortega was in the race to play Chani, the character Zendaya eventually portrayed in the film series.

Jenna Ortega Recalls Her Secret Audition for Dune

In an interview with Buzzfeed, Jenna Ortega revealed that she had a meeting with Dune director Denis Villeneuve when she was 15 years old. “I think I auditioned for ‘Dune’ when I was about 15. I remember being a big fan of that film and that franchise and everything like that and being really excited for that interview because Denis is one of my favorite filmmakers,” said the 21-year-old actress.

Further talking about the audition, Jenna Ortega said the whole process was very secretive, and if selected, she could have played Chani in the two-part film series. “I think it was Chani. I think it was Zendaya’s. But they weren’t saying that. Everything was very secret,” she concluded. Zendaya was ultimately finalized for the role of the rebellious Fremen warrior in January 2019.

Based on Frank Herbert’s novel series, Dune follows Paul Atreides of the noble house Atreides and his family who get embroiled in a war for the desert planet of Arrakis. Starring Timothée Chalamet in the lead, the first part of the franchise arrived in cinemas in October 2021 and proved to be a box-office success, grossing $407.53 million worldwide.

The second part was released in March 2024 and went on to become an even bigger hit with a worldwide collection of $711.8 million. The film series also stars Rebecca Ferguson, Josh Brolin, Austin Butler, Florence Pugh, Dave Bautista, Stellan Skarsgård, and Oscar Isaac in pivotal roles.

And while Jenna Ortega missed out on Dune, she got to be a part of films like X, Finestkind, and Scream VI. The actress will soon be seen in Tim Burton’s Beetlejuice Beetlejuice, the sequel to the 1988 fantasy horror comedy Beetlejuice. She plays the role of Astrid, the rebellious teenage daughter of Lydia from the original film, who discovers a mysterious portal to the afterlife. Also starring Michael Keaton, Winona Ryder, Catherine O’Hara, and Monica Bellucci, Beetlejuice Beetlejuice will be released in cinemas on September 6th, 2024.

