It’s one of those blink-and-you’ll-miss-it moments, but James Bond, Daniel Craig, played a stormtrooper in The Force Awakens. Not just any stormtrooper either—Craig was the one who set Rey loose from captivity. During a recent BAFTA chat, Craig spilled on how this cameo turned into way more work than he’d signed up for, starting with a joke.

When Craig was filming Spectre at Pinewood Studios, a ton of the crew was also working on J.J. Abrams’ Star Wars. So, Craig decided to shoot his shot and asked Second Assistant Director Ben Dixon, “Part for me?” Surprisingly, Dixon went to ask J.J. Abrams, and the answer was a wild “Yeah.” Craig figured he’d be in the background—maybe do something funny like that classic stormtrooper who bumps his head in A New Hope. But no, Abrams had bigger plans.

“I was in a whole f***ing scene!” Craig laughed. And he didn’t get out easy. Thinking his voice would be dubbed over, Craig didn’t sweat it—until Abrams made him sit down for a three-hour recording session. “You want me to do this? Get someone else!” he joked.

Craig’s cameo has since become a fan-favorite piece of trivia. And he’s not alone in the Star Wars cameo hall of fame. The Star Wars tradition continued with Rogue One director Gareth Edwards popping up in The Last Jedi and even Tom Hardy’s cameo (which sadly hit the cutting room floor). It’s practically a celeb convention under those helmets, from royal family members to Kevin Smith.

For those who know, Craig’s stormtrooper scene is a golden nugget in The Force Awakens—another reason fans can’t stop digging through Star Wars for all the juicy cameos. And Daniel Craig? Well, it’s safe to say he’s still the coolest stormtrooper ever to do it.

