The news of South Korean actress Kim Sae-Ron’s death has left everyone in shock. She was found at her home in Seongdong-gu in Seoul on February 16, 2025. Sae-Ron started her career as a child model in 2001 and soon stepped into the acting industry as a child artist and debuted with A Brand New Life. But she got recognition after featuring in The Man from Nowhere.

Sae-Ron soon transitioned into a lead South Korean actress and appeared in dramas like Hi! School—Love On and Bloodhounds. However, in 2022, her career hit a rough spot following a drink-and-drive case. At that time, her financial status prevented her from paying a huge debt.

In November 2022, Kim Sae-Ron was involved in a drunk driving accident incident and was fined 20 million KRW. Later, during the same time frame, she hit a transformer after coming under some influence, which caused a power outage in the nearby neighborhood and caused quite acute damage to the merchants.

The Bloodhounds actress couldn’t pay the amount at the time. According to TV Daily, Kim Sae-Ron’s former agency, Gold Medalist, cleared the amount and paid the settlement on her behalf, which remained as a debt. The penalty pressed by the Gold Medalist is estimated to be around 700 million KRW. Yes, that’s right.

It was reported that Kim Sae-Ron had promised to pay her debt after leaving the agency. However, due to strong negative comments and public opinion, she had to take a two-year hiatus, which put her career on a halt. Sae-Ron’s physical and mental health started to deteriorate, and she was not in good condition.

The Gold Medalist reportedly sent her a notice for the money, to which Kim Sae-Ron responded to pay them back as soon as possible and expressed that she was unable to engage in any economic activities because of her financial status. She requested some time from her former agency and even assured them to pay off her debt.

In the meantime, she fell into the tragic fate of death. Her funeral took place at Seoul Asan Medical Center’s funeral hall, and many celebrities came to pay their respect while others (IU, the band F.T. Island, actors Ma Dong-seok, and Gong Myung) sent their condolences. The celebs who attended her funeral were Won Bin, Han So-hee, Kim Bo-ra, and Lee Chan-hyuk. On February 17, her former agency, Gold Medalist, issued an official statement after her death, “We express our deepest condolences upon hearing the sad news of Kim Sae Ron. May she rest in peace.”

