Lee Dong-Wook is making his return to the world of romantic comedies with The Divorce Insurance, and here’s what we know so far. Read on for more details about when and where to watch.

tvN’s upcoming K-drama The Divorce Insurance featuring Lee Dong-Wook has shared new updates, and fans have gone gaga over it. The popular South Korean actor is known for his on-screen charm and presence, and after starring in a revenge thriller drama, A Shop for Killers, Dong-Wook is returning to the world of rom-com dramas with the upcoming new series.

Alongside the Goblin actor, Lee Joo-Bin, Lee Kwang-Soo and Lee Da-Hee also star in the drama. The storyline is set in an office romance backdrop that revolves around a man working at an innovative product development team of an insurance company that prepares insurance plans for divorce. Written by Lee Tae-Yeon and directed by Lee Won-Seok, the drama is already garnering a lot of attention. Scroll ahead to learn more about it.

The series has dropped a new poster piquing the audience’s interest because of the concept of the drama. The poster lists all types of insurance, from cars to houses, but what attracted eyeballs was that it also listed divorce insurance. The copy can be read as “You also need to be prepared for divorce,” teasing Lee Dong-Wook’s character, Noh Ki-Jun, who introduces the idea of divorce coverage through insurance for those who are facing major turning points in life.

While Lee Dong-Wook will be seen as Noh Ki-Jun, Lee Joo-Bin will play Kang Han-Deul, an insurance company underwriter who reviews the contracts. She becomes a different person after her divorce and joins Ki-Jun’s divorce insurance company. In the process, she develops a relationship with him.

On the other hand, Lee Kwang-Soo will portray Ahn Jeon-Man’s character, who is quite cautious and serious in life. He starts as a risk surveyor who proposes preventive measures and efficient insurance programs but soon takes a big jump by joining Noh Ki-Jun’s development team. Although he tries to pretend to be a cool guy on the outside, he is actually a very timid person on the inside. He faces the most significant turning point in his life after joining the divorce insurance company.

Lee Da-Hee will play Jeon Na-Rae. She is a financial mathematician who views the world through the lens of investment. She cannot understand the concept of ‘investing’ everything in one person through marriage, and soon after returning from her honeymoon, she gets a divorce due to differences in values. Without having any guilt or regret, she starts to live her life unapologetically, but slowly, her life takes a different route after she joins Noh Ki-Jun’s team as a consultant.

So, where and when to watch The Divorce Insurance? Lee Dong-Wook starrer has been scheduled to premiere on March 31, 2025, at 8:30 p.m. KST on tvN. Let us know your thoughts, and stay tuned for more updates.

