South Korea’s one of the leading men, Lee Dong Wook, has a huge fanbase not only because of his acting chops but also because of his great looks and stunning physical features. The actor has a lean figure with muscular perfection. Now, in a recent conversation, the Goblin star recalled his time during his military days and revealed how he had gained weight, which was not healthy. Scroll ahead to read further.

Even though Dong Wook has an illustrious career in acting, he gained international recognition after his performance in Goblin starring Gong Yoo and others. His latest drama, Tale of the Nine Tailed has also garnered a lot of appreciation across the globe. However, now the actor is busy promoting his upcoming project, ‘Single in Seoul.’

Apparently, Lee Dong Wook is going all out and about with the promotions for ‘Single in Seoul’ and recently appeared on a chat session with Monsta X’s Hyungwon in his YouTube video, ‘Lee Dong-wook Wants to play games.’ In the conversation, the host asked how the actor maintained his physique and his alluring appearance. The actor talked about the time in his military days and answered that he can gain weight very easily.

When Hyungwon further questioned, “I have a lot of cheek fat. I want to have a face without any fat like yours,” Lee Dong Wook said, “It’s because I’m older.” And added, “I lost the fat after coming back from the military.”

Further, the Goblin actor recalled his military days and said, “I also gained 16kg in the military. I didn’t gain weight healthily. I only gained fat because I went to the cafeteria to buy things to eat and didn’t exercise. They gave me military uniforms once, but I gained 16kg, so I didn’t fit. So I had to wear loose pants.”

Well, who knew the ‘ah’juicy of South Korea would have gained this much weight back in the day? But anyway, the actor now looks s*xy as ever and looks like he ain’t aging at all, even after being in his early 40s, so what’s the pressure?

Lee Dong Wook will be seen sharing screen space with Im Soo-jung in the rom-com movie Single in Seoul, which is set to be released on November 29.

