Park Seo Joon’s Hollywood debut with Nia DaCosta’s The Marvels is one of the most talked about things in the industry. Since Doctor Strange, we have seen Marvel has been introducing Asian characters, and now, in the Brie Larson starrer, the director has added another character to the list, Prince Yan, played by Seo Joon (one of the most popular South Korean actors).

Seo Joon has a huge fandom across the globe. While there has been a debate over his short screen time in the movies, the actor has finally broken his silence about his role and limited screen time and gave answers to everyone. Scroll ahead to find out.

In The Marvels, Park Seo Joon has played the role of Prince Yan of the Aladna planet, where people speak musically. Talking about how he thinks his portion in the movie is as important as the other pivotal characters, the South Korean actor said in an interview with SBS Star, “I think Aladna and Prince Yan are the place and the figure that is important for showing the growth of Carol Danvers. Some might think my part in the movie is too short, but I believe it plays a crucial part in the overall narrative of The Marvels.”

Going further in the conversation, Park Seo Joon added how difficult it was to focus on singing while acting in his Hollywood debut movie. He said, “I think they checked my vocal range before making the songs I had to sing, so I wouldn’t have trouble singing. During filming those scenes, I tried to focus more on capturing the character’s emotions than on singing well.”

Well, on the other hand, Park Seo Joon has an illustrious career in South Korea and has been a part of many prestigious projects, including dramas like Fight For My Way, What’s Wrong With Secretary Kim, and so on and so forth. His recent appearances in movies like Dream and Concrete Utopia have been largely appreciated. He will be next seen in survival K-drama Gyeongseong Creature with Han So-hee.

For the unversed, The Marvels, apart from Brie Larson’s Carol Danvers, aka Captain Marvel, features Teyonah Parris as Monica Rambeau and Iman Vellani as Kamala Khan, aka Ms Marvel in pivotal roles. The film has already been released on November 10, 2023.

