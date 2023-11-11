When BTS said they aimed to break free from peer pressure and thrash stereotypes deep-rooted in society, fans didn’t know they also meant posting pictures blowing smoke. In one bizarre incident, RM aka Namjoon, the leader of the popular South Korean boyband, took to his Instagram and shared a picture of himself smoking. Crazy, right? Well, the snap has since been deleted, but we all know that once something is on the web, it’s immortal.

If you thought Jungkook blowing smoke up in the air in Los Angeles while seemingly being aware that he was being papped was daring, Namjoon’s here to surprise you. The rapper recently took to his Instagram stories to share a picture of himself holding a cigarette and posing with his friend, leaving the internet in a frenzy. We would never know if it was a well-planned move or if the K-pop idol accidentally shared the picture. But we know it definitely caused a tsunami, as many netizens have now taken to X (formerly known as Twitter) to react to the picture.

RM is a wild child, we know, but BTS fans, known as ARMY, are wilder. The internet is currently buzzing with tweets, with netizens divided into two categories. While one faction acknowledged it’s a matter of individual autonomy, particularly for legal adults like BTS’ RM himself, another section also expressed dismay, questioning the moral integrity of the act, keeping in view that BTS has minor fans too. Meanwhile, ARMYs have jumped right at the time to defend their leader.

In a world (read as South Korea) where K-pop idols are known for protecting their squeaky-clean image at all costs, BTS is carving a niche with their unbothered attitude. Check out below how netizens are reacting to RM’s now-viral picture.

“This is the same person, by the way. Call it Kim Namjoon and his duality, or call it his true colors coming out. Either way, we are disappointed in you, RM. Namjooning in 2023 is Joon smoking with his men. I refunded my 032 magazine; you don’t have my support,” one user wrote.

This is the same person by the way… Call it Kim Namjoon and his duality, or call it his true colours coming out. Either way, we are disappointed in you RM Namjooning in 2023 is Joon smoking with his men ✋️🚭 I refunded my 032 magazine, you don't have my support. Smoke🚭 pic.twitter.com/OCeJsCP0oC — 🤫 (@penphobicurbias) November 11, 2023

“All those hate trains against Taehyung by his own fandom for smoking only revealed that half of the group were smokers as well. And look how they celebrated the smoking scene from Suga’s MV, then JK, and now RM. Hypocrisy,” wrote another user.

All those hate trains against Taehyung by his own fandom for smoking only for half of the group revealed to be ended up smokers as well. And look how did they celebrate smoking scene from Suga's mv then Jk and now RM. Hypocrisy — Aby 🇵🇸 (@Heartaess) November 11, 2023

“When you are conflicted with hot men smoking… haha! Nah, as a smoker myself for 20 years, this era is s*xy for me. #NAMJOON, #TAEHYUNG, #JUNGKOOK,” another user wrote.

When you are conflicted with hot men smoking… haha! Nah, As a smoker myself for 20 years, this era is sexy for me #NAMJOON #TAEHYUNG #JUNGKOOK pic.twitter.com/RLPyUkm9hj — Hashimoto (@hashimoto1279) November 10, 2023

Meanwhile, a few fans also mentioned that perhaps Namjoon intended to share the story with his close friends on Instagram but accidentally shared it with all.

One X user wrote, “Kim Namjoon when he realized that he hadn’t shared the IG story with close friends but with the whole world!”

Kim Namjoon when he realized that he didn't shared the IG story with close friends but with the whole world!!!pic.twitter.com/6dhNJ5vwm8 — girl_in_luv (@army_in_luv_97) November 11, 2023

Another fan exclaimed, “SO THIS MEANS NAMJOON HAS A CLOSE FRIENDS STORY? IF WE ACCIDENTALLY GOT THIS, WHAT THE FUCK ELSE DOES HE POST?”

SO THIS MEANS NAMJOON HAS A CLOSE FRIENDS STORY??? IF WE ACCIDENTALLY GOT THIS WHAT THE FUCK ELSE DOES HE POST??? pic.twitter.com/otPCmG2YSv — paige (@VlRALMYG) November 10, 2023

