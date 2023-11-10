In an unfortunate turn of events, Korean singer and songwriter Nahee has passed away. She was only 24. The reason for her death is still unknown, as reported by various K-media outlets. While Nahee’s death has sent shockwaves across the K-fandom, it also highlights how K-pop idols have mysteriously died over the years, further projecting fingers at the dark side of the Korean pop setting.

Nahee was a budding star who began her career with ‘Blue City’ in 2019. She also has tracks like ‘Blue Night’ and ‘Gloomy Days’ to her credit. She released her track ‘Rose’ earlier this year, which was a tribute to her fans.

Neither Nahee’s agency nor her family has released a statement related to her death, leaving fans high and dry who are finding it difficult to come to terms with the sudden loss. Many fans also took to her Instagram account to pay their condolences in the comment section.

Nahee’s death has once again centered the attention on the dark world of K-pop that hides behind the realms of flashy lights and well-maintained idols with squeaky-clean images. From drugs to suicides to grooming, K-pop is no stranger to controversies, but singers/songwriters dying under suspicious circumstances prove there is a bigger picture impalpable to fans and other people in general.

Let’s take a look at five different K-pop idols who have died in a span of very short period:

1. Moonbin

The death of Moonbin remains one of the most gruesome events encountered by K-pop idols and their fans. From IU to BTS, Moonbin’s funeral was attended by many K-pop biggies who appeared completely torn apart as they processed the death of their colleague. While initial reports suspected he died by suicide, his mother denied the allegations and asked fans and media to practice sensitivity and modesty while discussing the unfathomable loss. He was 25.

2. Sulli

Sulli, the former member of SM girl group f(x), was found dead on October 14th, 2019 in her apartment. She reportedly died by suicide but fans back then suspected some bigger conspiracy in her death. The singer-actress, who had a bold outlook towards life contrary to the reserved ideal image of K-pop idols, was a constant target of trolls. Sulli passed away aged 25.

3. Hara

Goo Ha-Ra, better known by her mononym Hara, was a member of the South Korean girl group, Kara, and also played a pivotal role in Lee Min Ho starrer City Hunter. She reportedly died after being embroiled in a legal battle with her ex-boyfriend for publishing an intimate photo without her consent. She was 28.

4. Lee Ji Han

Singer and actor Lee Ji Han died in the heart-wrenching Itaewon Halloween tragedy, which claimed 153 lives, in 2022. The singer had achieved a mass fan following in a very short period, establishing himself as one of the rising stars. His agency and family announced his death via a statement. He was only 24.

5. Jonghyun

Jong-hyun, known as Jonghyun, was a part of the boy band SHINee for nine years until he died in 2017. As per reports, the cause of his death was revealed to be carbon monoxide poisoning. Jonghyun’s older sister, Kim So-dam, claimed that her brother died by suicide as he had shared cryptic messages such as “last goodbye” and “say I did well” on Kakao Talk hours before passing away. He Was 27.

