BTS’ Jungkook is currently completing his mandatory military service. While he is gearing up for his return home in June, fans are getting ready for another solo from the K-pop idol. His debut album, GOLDEN, made waves across the global music charts, earning him many accolades. As reports of the K-pop idol trademarking his brand logo go viral, ARMYs look forward to more exciting releases following his military discharge.

As per the many sources on X (formerly Twitter), Jungkook’s brand logo has received trademarks in nine influential countries worldwide, including South Korea, the U.S., Japan, Canada, Thailand, Brazil, Mexico, the UK, and the European Union (EU). This marks a pivotal moment in his solo career, further solidifying his global stardom.

The BTS member registered the logo in his home country with the Korean Intellectual Property Office or KIPO. The logo is carefully designed with the initials of his name, JK. The open infinite symbol seemingly references his unlimited potential. Through this exciting new step, Jungkook can expand his brand while also connecting with the fans on a new level.

Although the news is yet to be officially confirmed by BTS’ agency, BIGHIT MUSIC, fans have taken to various social media platforms to congratulate the Seven Singer. Meanwhile, with this, the excitement for his highly-anticipated solo comeback is doubled. Many have called it a “Big Move,” expressing eagerness for what’s next to come.

Jungkook's brand logo was granted protection and trademarked by the UK Intellectual Property Office on 23rd May 2024 🇬🇧 pic.twitter.com/Z1YlsI7L3x — BTS UK CHARTS (@BTSxUKCharts) February 12, 2025

Jungkook’s logo has been officially registered as a trademark with the European Union Intellectual Property Office (EUIPO)! pic.twitter.com/BQw8dHd7aS — Jungkook Data (@JungkooksData) February 11, 2025

Jungkook's brand logo has been officially registered as an international trademark with the World Intellectual Property Organization (WIPO) under the Madrid System. pic.twitter.com/YmhD79Cp2A — 𝐽 (@darkveiljeon) February 12, 2025

Fans also engaged in discussions to determine what Jungkook’s brand will offer regarding products and services. Many have guessed that he might launch a new clothing or fashion line, while others think it has something to do with motorcycles, given his love for them. Whatever it is, ARMYs are just overly excited for its arrival. On X, many fans started trending “Jungkook is coming,” showing their unwavering love and support for the K-pop idol.

Meanwhile, Jungkook made his solo debut before enlisting for mandatory military service. He released his first album, GOLDEN, in November 2023, and it became a massive hit, ranking high on esteemed charts like Billboard and UK Singles. All of the songs from this album charted high, especially hits like Seven, Standing Next to You, 3D (feat. Jack Harlow), Closer to You, and Yes or No. He broke many records with this smash-hit album while setting a few new.

However, while his bandmates have released new music despite serving in the military, Jungkook has maintained a low profile except for occasional live streams. In terms of new releases, he dropped Never Let Go, which arrived as the BTS FESTA 2024 song in June last year.

Fans have been waiting for his solo comeback for a long time. Following the registration of his brand logo, many are excited to witness him unlocking his potential. Meanwhile, Jungkook is set to be discharged in June this year. He enlisted alongside Jimin through the buddy system and is expected to return home with him as well.

