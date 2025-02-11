As we all know, South Korea’s military service is mandatory for every male citizen between the age group of 18 to 35 for 18 to 21 months, and it doesn’t spare the celebrities. Women can volunteer as well, but it is not required. We have often seen our favorite male celebs go MIA from the public front to serve their military services. From Gong Yoo to Hyun Bin, popular South Korean actors have also taken part in the military service.

Currently, many other celebs are also serving their military phase, and 2025 will see a bunch of people getting discharged after finishing their service. They are all set to return to their showbiz world soon. Before that happens, we have listed below the major names who are returning for K-pop and K-drama fans.

MONSTA X’s Kihyun and Hyungwon

MONSTA X is one of the popular K-pop boy bands from which the two members, Kihyun and Hyungwon, were carrying out military service. While Kihyun will be discharged on February 21, 2025, Hyungwon will complete his time by May 13, 2025. They are currently serving in the 25th Infantry Division of the Army and the Capital Mechanized Infantry Division, respectively. For the unversed, they are getting discharged just in time to celebrate their band’s 10th anniversary on May 14, 2025.

BTS’ RM, Jimin, Jungkook, V, Suga

Popular K-pop band BTS is also going to end its hiatus in 2025 as five of its members are returning after completing their military service. While RM and V will be discharged on June 10, Jimin and Jungkook will return to their world on June 11. Suga, who is contributing as a public service worker, will be back by June 21. The ARMY has been waiting for their favorite K-pop artists to return.

EXO’s Kai and Sehun

Another K-pop boy band, EXO’s members Kai and Sehun, are also going to complete their task and return in 2025. While Kai, who was serving as a public service worker, was discharged on February 10, Sehun will finish his service on September 20. After their return, EXO is expected to end their hiatus and continue their group activities.

NCT’s Taeyong

The singer, rapper, and dancer Taeyong is one of the members of the boy band NCT and also leads the group. He was enlisted in the Navy in April 2024. As per reports, he will be discharged by December 14, 2025. His fans have been waiting for his return eagerly.

Hwang Min-Hyun

Hwang Min-Hyun is a singer-cum-actor in the South Korean entertainment industry. He is popularly known for his performances in Alchemy of Souls and My Lovely Liar. However, he is currently serving as a public service worker and is expected to return to showbiz by December 20, 2025.

Lee Do-Hyun

One of the popular South Korean actors, Lee Do-Hyun, has been absent from the screens for a long time, and his fans have been missing him dearly. The actor, who gained recognition for his supporting role in Hotel del Luna, went on to portray a variety of characters in different projects, including Sweet Home, The Glory, 18 Again, and more. However, his last performance in Exhuma was extraordinary. The actor is serving in the Air Force military band and is expected to return on May 13, 2025. There are a few speculations about his upcoming drama.

Kim Min-Kyu

Kim Min-Kyu, or Kim Min-Gu,e who won millions of hearts as the second male lead in Business Proposal, has been serving military service since April last year. He was last seen in the 2023 rom-com The Heavenly Idol. Even though it didn’t grab much attention, the actor garnered a lot of appreciation for his performance. He is expected to be discharged by September 20, 2025. There’s no update on his upcoming dramas, hopefully, after his discharge, we will get to know something about it.

Song Kang

Song Kang, who found recognition after featuring in dramas like Love Alarm and Nevertheless, has been serving military service after finishing his last show. He was seen in My Demon along with Kim Yoo-Jung. Their chemistry was loved by all, and Song Kang got an immense amount of appreciation for his role. He is now expected to finish his service by December 1, 2025. His fans can’t wait to see him in his new project.

Well, these are all the celebs who are getting discharged in 2025 from military service. Are you excited? Let us know for whom you are waiting.

