Korean Actor Kim Min Jae announced his date of military enlistment on Wednesday. The Dr. Romantic 3 actor shared the message through his online fan cafe with a heartfelt note. Min Jae has asked fans for their unwavering support until he reports back from the army after completing his mandatory military service.

For the unversed, in South Korea, all able-bodied men between the ages of 18 to 28 are required to serve in the army for about 18 to 21 months as part of their mandatory military service. Korean actor Park Bo Gum recently concluded his mandatory military duty while Twenty-Five, Twenty-One star Nam Joo Hyuk enlisted in the army earlier this year. Korean heartthrobs Park Seo Joon, Song Joong Ki, and Lee Min Ho among others have already served their mandatory time in the South Korean army.

Coming back to Min Jae, the ‘Tempted’ actor shared a heartwarming message for all his fans around the world as he announced his military enlistment. The actor is set to enlist in the military on September 18. You can check Kim Min Jae’s thoughtful letter to fans below.

“Today I have a story that I wish to convey directly to my fans. I believe many were curious about it, but I’m getting enlisted on September 18 to fulfill my national defense duties,” the actor shared.

He further wrote, “I feel very sad when I think about not seeing you all for a while once I get enlisted. I will be joining the Army Band and I am also excited and grateful because I believe I will be able to experience and learn more through my military journey.”

He concluded his message by saying, “I will never forget your kind hearts for worrying about me. I will return as a stronger and a better person, an Actor Kim Min Jae who will repay your love”.

Kim Min Jae’s agency also released a statement that read, “On September 6, Kim Min Jae’s agency Nyam Nyam Entertainment announced, “Kim Min Jae will be enlisting in the military on September 18 to fulfill his mandatory military service. We ask for your unwavering love and warm support until the day he returns in good health.”

We cannot wait for Kim Min Jae to complete his mandatory military service and return to deliver some ground-breaking performances.

