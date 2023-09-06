The Glory actor Kim Hieora has been accused of school bullying. Kim has been accused of being a bully when she was a high school student. The actress has, however, refuted some of the claims. Her agency has also asked for some time to respond to the claims. Amid the bullying scandal, Kim Hieora – who was most recently seen in The Uncanny Encounter 2, is known for playing the role of a high school bully in Netflix’s revenge drama The Glory which featured Song Hye Kyo in the leading role.

On Wednesday, Dispatch in a report alleged that Kim Hieora was a part of the Big Sanji group of S Girls’ Middle School in Wonju, Gangwon, which had a reputation for blackmail, assault, and verbal attacks. The outlet reported an informant as saying that Kim would extort money from victims for alcohol, cigarettes, and smoking, adding she was relentless in her pursuit of money. Reportedly, she also stole money from a younger student to give to an older member of the group to impress her and show that she was worth having in the group.

After the alleged bullying scandal went viral, Kim Hieora responded to the allegations, saying though she was a part of the group, she did not take part in any activity related to the assault. However, she said that she was a spectator and wasn’t mindful enough to stop such activities.

“I never directly participated in the assault. I never smoked, my body just doesn’t accept it. Also, my boyfriend dislikes girls who smoke. As for the karaoke, there’re times where my friends paid for it, I don’t remember how, but I never taken money from them,” she said in her statement.

Defending her association with the group, Kim said that she was white, her eyes were brown, and her name was unique, so she would often become the center of attention. She only joined the group so she wouldn’t be tested, Kim said – before adding that she was doing it to look out for herself.

Meanwhile, netizens have been reacting to the scandal and said they always got those “vibes” from her.

“So she didn’t act at all…” one user wrote, referring to her bullying character in The Glory.

“Well, honestly she got that vibe,” mentioned another user.

“I’m not even surprised,” a third person commented.

An X user asserted, “I think companies should do a proper bg check before launching any new idols or actors. Because news like this ruins careers midway(even if they changed) so its better if the career doesnt start at all.”

What are your thoughts on Kim Hieora’s bullying scandals? Let us know in the comment section below.

