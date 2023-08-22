BTS’ leader RM has been making headlines ever since he cut his hair short. The K-Pop star is among the most beloved ones in the South Korean music industry. While the singer is known for his unique music, he has also wowed his fans with his thoughts and beliefs in the past. Although many were impressed with RM supporting feminism, there was an anti-feminist website that slammed him for his views. The list of celebs slammed by the site also included Suzy and Red Velvet’s Joy.

RM, whose real name is Kim Nam-joon, began his musical career in 2013, after training under Big Hit Entertainment for years. Apart from singing, he is also an avid rapper, songwriter and record producer.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Despite trying to keep themselves away from gossip, controversies find their way to enter BTS members’ lives. Recently, the BTS leader was slammed for listening to and sharing the track Bad Religion, which is allegedly considered Islamophobic. As a result, many asked the K-Pop idol to apologise to the Muslim community, while others claimed the track Well, this was not the first time Nam-joon fell into a controversy as he was once slammed by an anti-feminist website for having feministic views.

Back in 2021, RM revealed that he had read Kim Ji Young, Born 1982, a novel that promotes feminism, during a live broadcast, per Koreaboo, As his expressed his support toward feminism, a website named Check Femi categorised him as “verified” feminist, along with Suzy and Red Velvet’s Joy. The website had three categories, “suspected”, “verified”, and “vanguard” and its manager used to put celebrities in these as per their views and statements.,

While the controversy was widely frowned upon by ARMYs, the website was deleted in August of the same year. Before the website went down, people even slammed it for judging people and portrayed feminism as taboo.

For the unversed, BTS also has Jimin, Jin, Suga, Jungkook, V and J-Hope.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more stories,

Must Read: When Game Of Thrones’ Emilia Clarke Wanted To Take Her Life & Said “I’d Been Through A More Gruesome War Than Any Daenerys Experienced”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News