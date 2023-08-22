BTS member Jungkook’s solo single ‘Seven’ has been accused of plagiarism by K-Pop producer and composer Yang Joon-young. On Tuesday, a South Korean media outlet reported that the composer has alleged that ‘Seven’ has used the same scale sequence from Yang Joon-young’s own composition Fin.K.L’s ‘Time of Mask’.

For the unversed, Yang Joon-young is a well-known composer in the K-pop industry and has composed the entire album of Fin.K.L’s special album called ‘SPECIAL’ and ‘Time of Mask,’ which is one of the songs from the album. Yang Joon-young has also provided a number of pieces of evidence to HYBE and has asked for a proper investigation into the matter. However, HYBE has not released an official statement as their CEO, Bang Si-hyuk, is currently on a business trip in the United States.

Responding to the plagiarism allegations, Big Hit Music, the agency that handles BTS, has issued a statement of firm denial. A representative of Big Hit Music commented, “The claims of copyright infringement against Jungkook’s ‘Seven’ are not true. ‘Seven’ was created through a collaboration of five overseas composers. It is a creative product entirely unrelated to a song released 24 years ago in South Korea, as was the claim. The label would like to emphasize that the one-sided claims do not correspond with any standards of determining copyright infringement, such as substantial similarities or originality.”

‘Seven’ (feat. Latto), which was composed and written by Andrew Watt, Jon Bellion, Henry Walter, Theron Makiel Thomas, and Latto, has been quite popular ever since it was released in July 2023. The song has crossed 400 million streams on Spotify in just 33 days and earned the title of the fastest song by a male singer to reach this milestone. Jungkook made a remarkable impact across the globe as “Seven” is also the third fastest song to reach 400 million streams, with Miley Cyrus‘ “Flowers” bagging the first place and Harry Styles’ “As It Was” in second.

