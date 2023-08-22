Elizabeth Hurley, the fashion icon, has been an inspiration for all and the She-Devil everyone wishes to get tortured by. Over the years, she has donned many exquisitely beautiful dresses and a few times she even faced some wardrobe malfunctions like the time when she flashed her b*tt at a public event, but like a true queen, she is!

The Bedazzled actress has been known for her affair with the heartthrob star Hugh Grant, but unfortunately, the couple fell apart and went their several ways. She then got married to businessman and entrepreneur Arun Nayar, but that too ended after a few years; the actress has been living her life to the fullest at the moment even though she will soon be hitting 60.

A few years back, Elizabeth Hurley rocked a blush pink layered chiffon Donna Karan gown for the Breast Cancer Research Foundation’s 2015 Hot Pink Party at the Waldorf-Astoria in New York City. As per US Magazine, Hurley paired the flowy gown with golden sandals, which were trailing behind her while she was walking, and to make things easier, she would at one point gather the train while going inside the hotel.

The Bedazzled star gathered a bit too much of the train of her gown and accidentally exposed a part of her b*tt while doing so, resulting in a wardrobe malfunction that made headlines back then. That momentary malfunction could not bother the abundance of confidence Elizabeth Hurley had.

The actress has always been on her A-game when it came to fashion, and as always, she looked gorgeous with peach cheeks, frosted lips paired with her s*xy curls and perfectly kohled eyes. The picture of her from that event was put up on Twitter by Gossip Starz, and you can take a look at it here:

Cheeky: Elizabeth Hurley flashes BARE BUTT as she attends Hot Pink Party in New York – http://t.co/zazC4gAqQ0 pic.twitter.com/9vGhM9RT8R — Gossip Starz (@IAMGOSSIPSTARZ) May 1, 2015

For more such fashion throwbacks, stay tuned to Koimoi!

