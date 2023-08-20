BLACKPINK is ruling the world with their BORN PINK concert, and recently, they wrapped their Las Vegas encore, following two more performances at MetLife in New Jersey. While the band members Lisa, Jisoo, Rose, and Jennie are trying to give their best performance and entertain their fans, their outfits didn’t sit right with them at their last concert.

BLACKPINK’s contract with their agency, YG Entertainment, is about to expire in August. And while we are eagerly waiting for what the future will hold for these members, we hope they don’t disband. Read on to know what happened at the Las Vegas concert.

BLACKPINK performed 62 concerts on their second world tour, which exceeded 66, adding two extra shows in Seol. Every one of the members has tried to put up with their best performance. However, at the Las Vegas concert, Jennie and Lisa faced major wardrobe malfunctions. This is not the first time, but the BLACKPINK members have always shown their professionalism by overcoming any hurdle or situation. Performing live on stage can bring a lot of risks.

While Lisa‘s buckled accessory came undone during performing Whistle, Jennie’s top made her uncomfortable as it continuously slid down her shoulder. Both of the BP members saved it with modesty and their stage presence, but their massive fanbase was quite worried about them.

Check out the tweets doing rounds on Twitter (now X)

One of the BLINKs wrote, “Lisa is so professional, the wardrobe malfunction + stage presence on point”

Lisa is so professional, the wardrobe malfunction + stage presence on point 👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻 LALISA VIVE LAS VEGAS#LISAxAllegiantStadium pic.twitter.com/WcMfgWJVy3 — LALICE UPDATES (@LaliceUpdates) August 19, 2023

Another one penned, “Lisa had a wardrobe malfunction but she performed so professionally…you can see she is trying to fix it behind Jisoo but she couldn’t so she performed like that but so well…my professional girl”

Lisa had a wardrobe malfunction but she performed so professionally…you can see she is trying to fix it behind Jisoo but she couldn’t so she performed like that but so well…my professional girl🫶🏼 LALISA VIVE LAS VEGAS #LISAxAllegiantStadium pic.twitter.com/7LU5FtzcJP — El.Lisa🫐 (@lisapinks27) August 19, 2023

A Jennie fan shared, “JENNIE with problems with her top but her is giving her best like always!”

JENNIE with problems with her top but her is giving her best like always! JENNIE LIGHTS UP VEGAS#JennieAtAllegiantStadium pic.twitter.com/G92iqBUAc2 — JENNIE CHILE (@jenniekimcl) August 19, 2023

Check out this clip where Lisa can be seen as concerned about Jennie’s top here.

While singers facing wardrobe malfunction is nothing new, we think the dressers should have been more careful about these situations. What do you think?

