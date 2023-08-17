BLACKPINK’s Jennie Kim's Secret To Radiant Skin Revealed: From Double Cleansing To Having Chicken Feet Collagen Soup, Here's How You Can Achieve An Enviable Flawless Skin

It’s undeniable that K-Pop stars are now taking over the world. From BTS, BLACKPINK, SEVENTEEN, Girls’ Generation, Red Velvet, TWICE to aespa, they are all enjoying the spotlight. Be it their fashion, their upcoming projects, lifestyle, relationships or skincare, fans are super excited to know it all. And, as we talk about skincare, how can we not talk about BLACKPINK’s Jennie Kim, who is known for her beauty and talent.
Jennie Kim has been a brand ambassador for many brands such as Chanel, Hera, Calvin Klein, and others, thanks to her flawless glass-like skin. She looks so fresh every time we see her. In order to stay at the top of her professional game, the BLACKPINK member takes extra care of health, fitness and skin and has often shared some of her biggest beauty secrets for looking flawless wherever she goes, and there’s zero make-up involved.
Today, we’ve uncovered her skincare practices for you to achieve the same enviable luminous and glass-like skin. To begin with, Jennie Kim is extremely particular about cleaning that too double cleansing, which means she washes her face twice, first with an oil-based cleanser and rounding it up with a water-based counterpart. On the Korean show Get it Beauty, Jennie had shared that double cleansing is a part of her skincare regime to ensure that no makeup particles are left before heading to bed.
The Pink Venom singer also relies a lot on facemasks for that unimaginable radiant skin and typically uses two facial packs a day to get improved results. Next comes exfoliating her skin with bath salts and makes sure to use a moisturizer post exfoliation to keep the smoothness in skin intact. Jennie also makes it a point to exfoliate her lips for soft and supple lip skin.
Apart from these, the BLACKPINK member gives a lot of stress on proper diet and drinking a lot of water to keep her body hydrated. Jennie follows a healthy diet, starting off her day with a detox juice and chicken feet collagen soup.
Working out is also an important part of Jennie’s routine as she always mentions that gyming not only helps to achieve a well-toned body but also improves blood flow and boosts overall mood, which ultimately reflects on your skin. Jennie fans are often treated to her flying yoga and Pilates sessions on Instagram. However, BLACKPINK’s Jennie doesn’t shy away from eating food without worrying much about weight. The singer does make sure to eliminate salty food to prevent bloating.
So, are you all set to start with these relatively easy steps and to implement the changes in your routine to achieve such glowing skin? Do let us know.
