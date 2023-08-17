BLACKPINK’s Jennie Kim's Secret To Radiant Skin Revealed: From Double Cleansing To Having Chicken Feet Collagen Soup, Here's How You Can Achieve An Enviable Flawless Skin

It’s undeniable that K-Pop stars are now taking over the world. From BTS, BLACKPINK, SEVENTEEN, Girls’ Generation, Red Velvet, TWICE to aespa, they are all enjoying the spotlight. Be it their fashion, their upcoming projects, lifestyle, relationships or skincare, fans are super excited to know it all. And, as we talk about skincare, how can we not talk about BLACKPINK’s Jennie Kim, who is known for her beauty and talent.

Jennie Kim has been a brand ambassador for many brands such as Chanel, Hera, Calvin Klein, and others, thanks to her flawless glass-like skin. She looks so fresh every time we see her. In order to stay at the top of her professional game, the BLACKPINK member takes extra care of health, fitness and skin and has often shared some of her biggest beauty secrets for looking flawless wherever she goes, and there’s zero make-up involved.

Today, we’ve uncovered her skincare practices for you to achieve the same enviable luminous and glass-like skin. To begin with, Jennie Kim is extremely particular about cleaning that too double cleansing, which means she washes her face twice, first with an oil-based cleanser and rounding it up with a water-based counterpart. On the Korean show Get it Beauty, Jennie had shared that double cleansing is a part of her skincare regime to ensure that no makeup particles are left before heading to bed.