Johnny Depp & Amber Heard’s infamous and ugly divorce battle has found its way on Netflix with a docu-series titled Depp Vs Heard. Their divorce was a public spectacle that shocked and dismayed fans. The couple, who met on the set of the 2011 film ‘The Rum Diary’ and surrendered to their undeniable – scintillating chemistry, married in February 2015. But their relationship quickly soured, and Heard filed for divorce in May 2016, alleging that Depp had been physically and verbally abusive during their marriage.

Depp denied the allegations, and the couple engaged in a bitter legal battle that played out in the media. In 2016, Heard reached a $7 million settlement with Depp, and the divorce was finalized in 2017. But the controversy didn’t end there. In 2018, Heard wrote an op-ed where she described herself as a “public figure representing domestic abuse.” Depp sued her for defamation, alleging that she had defamed him by implying that he was a domestic abuser. The trial began in April 2022 and lasted for six weeks.

During the trial, both Depp and Heard testified about the alleged abuse. Depp denied ever hitting Heard, and he accused her of being the abuser. Heard testified that Depp had been physically and verbally abusive to her on multiple occasions, and she presented photos and medical records that she said supported her claims. This ugly trial is now streaming on Netflix titled Depp Vs Heard, and whoever watched it was upset with themselves for wasting their time.

While the world saw the trial on Youtube and various streams, the Netflix documentary offers nothing new. People even reacted to how it is twisted to suit a strange side. A user wrote, “If you think your life sucks and couldn’t get any worse, keep in mind that there are still people who care about Johnny Depp vs Amber Heard. Feel better now?” Another comment read, “the editing of this depp vs heard docu-series is so bad.” A third comment wrote, “I’m watching that depp vs heard documentary today. I know Johnny won but I don’t think he’s innocent. If anything I think they were both abusive to each other.”

People were even sympathetic towards Amber Heard as a comment on Twitter said, “Watching the Depp Vs Heard Netflix special idkkkkk how anyone believed that man. Oh wait I know. Misogyny.” Another review read, “Wow! Depp vs Heard “docuseries” is the most biased manipulation of truth. Absolutely crock of sh*t. Upset I even watched such garbage!”

The audience pointed out how the series is based on public reviews itself. A comment read, “This Depp vs Heard Netflix series is hilarious. They use streamers and influencers throughout it. I’ve seen Asmongold’s mug twice now.” Another comment said, “I don’t think the Netflix #DeppvsHeard faithfully portrayed the case. I know nobody cares but I just needed to say it.” A user wrote, “#DeppvsHeard is entertaining. Good to see Disney promote Deadpool 3 already.”

A user pointed out how despite putting Amber Heard’s portrayal empathetic,s the Aquaman actress still ends up looking stupid. The comment read, “Watching the depp vs heard docu on Netflix..why is it pro heard?…it also isn’t making her look good though, it just shows how stupid she actually is. I’m like 10 mins in.”

I’ll start! Here’s Amber own therapist confirming she’s a violent psycho who was proud to punch Johnny if she felt disrespected or if he wanted to leave to prevent a fight. pic.twitter.com/ELuGNXQVY6 — Princess Consuela Bhammock 🪐 (@PrinConsuella_) August 15, 2023

. @Netflix you ought to be ashamed for this new Depp v Heard “documentary.” You did nothing more than try and spin the narrative in #AmberTurd‘s favor. It doesn’t work! We watched the trial! Stop using YTers & social media as an excuse! #AmberHeardIsALiar #BoycottNetflix — That Girl T (@mommyt7177) August 16, 2023

It is still too early to say what the verdict of the Depp Vs Heard trial series will be. However, the case has had a significant impact on the public’s perception of domestic violence. It has also raised important questions about the role of the media in reporting on these cases. The trial’s outcome was a setback for Heard, but it a victory for Depp, who was fighting to clear his name.

