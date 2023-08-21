



Amber Heard is known for making heads turn with her distinct sartorial choices. A true blue fashionista, Amber wears confidence on her sleeves while also bringing her A-game to the table when it comes to fashion. Be it her casual spottings or red carpet appearances, Amber never fails to grab eyeballs. The Aquaman star’s fashion has never been conventional but always experimental. Scroll below as we share details on one of her most risque looks of all time.

Aside from her notable work in Hollywood, Amber also makes it to the headlines for her personal life. Her much-publicized feud with former husband Johnny Depp was recently documented in the Netflix series ‘Depp v Heard‘. Away from the public eye, Amber is currently residing in Spain with her baby and girlfriend Bianca Butti. A video of Amber recently made its way on social media wherein she was seen speaking fluent Spanish, answering questions from the paps during what is being touted as her first appearance since her court drama.

Coming back to her scintillating photoshoot, Amber once graced the cover of Interview Magazine and made quite a statement in a black blazer. For the hot photo shoot, the star donned a Saint Laurent Paris black blazer which was left unbuttoned and exposed a part of her nipple as the actor lent her support to ‘Free The Nipple’ Movement. The throwback NSFW picture which set the internet ablaze in 2019 continues to resurface across social media platforms time and again, giving fans a glimpse into the unfiltered choices that Amber Heard makes. In the photo, Amber can be seen striking a sultry pose as she stretches one of her arms while putting another on her head. She can also be found giving a sharp gaze to the camera, making it clear that she won’t be giving a damn even if her raunchy images get criticized.

For the makeup, Amber went with kohl-rimmed eyes, bold eyeliners, and well-defined brows along with nude lips and bronzed cheeks. Her photo was shared by a Twitter user with the caption, “When #AmberHeard isn’t afraid to make herself look hot.” Check out below:

Well, the photoshoot definitely proves Amber has always been daring in her approach towards fashion and life in general. Her unwavering dedication to remaining her true authentic self while also channeling her inner diva is commendable.

