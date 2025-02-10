Stray Kids continues to solidify their global stardom. Known for their energetic stage presence and power-injecting songs, the group once again proved why they are helmed as the “4th generation K-pop leaders.” Their chart-topping song God’s Menu has amassed a whopping 500 million views on YouTube.

Stray Kids’ Music Video For God’s Menu Earns 500 Million Views

According to the latest update, on February 9, around 9 PM KST, the music video for God’s Menu exceeded the 500 million milestone. Currently, it has accumulated 500,177,030 views on the platform.

Released on June 17, 2020, the song took a little over four years and seven months to reach this remarkable landmark. God’s Menu is also Stray Kids’ first-ever music video to amass 500 million views.

Fans celebrated as the group achieved the feat, reaching a new high in their glorious career. On social media platforms, STAYS congratulated the group and praised their achievement.

Yesterday 'God's Menu' has now sold over 1 million units in the US. Today 'God's Menu' mv has surpassed 500 million views. God's Menu you'll always be famous ❤‍🔥 GODS MENU 500M STAR MICHELIN#GodsMenu500MViews#GodsMenu @Stray_Kidspic.twitter.com/TWfRh9KaHH — 𐐪𐑂 liciees (@frecklesfelixeu) February 9, 2025

🎉🎉🎉🎉🎉🎉🎉🎉🎉 God’s Menu had hit 500 Milliom views!!!! It becomes the first 4th gen BG M/V to hit the milestone!!! Stay I love you! GODS MENU 500M STAR MICHELIN#GodsMenu500MViews#GodsMenu @Stray_Kids pic.twitter.com/kfHfuCQxBn — ꧁🤍🖤𝔽𝕒𝕝𝕝𝕖𝕟_𝕊𝕂ℤ🖤🤍꧂ (@fallen_skz) February 9, 2025

God’s Menu was released as a track for Stray Kids’ first-ever studio album, GO LIVE. The song garnered widespread popularity upon its release thanks to the infectious beats and an energetic performance by the members. God’s Menu played a pivotal part in establishing the group’s name during the early days of their career. The highly favored stunning music video also showcased the members’ diverse talents. God’s Menu remains one of the most iconic tracks under Stray Kids’ versatile discography.

Stray Kids started 2025 with another huge achievement. Just a few days earlier, the music video for Thunderous surpassed 400 million views on YouTube, becoming the second release under their discography to do so after God’s Menu. This song was released on August 23, 2021, as part of their studio album NOEASY. The MV reached the landmark within three years and five months.

Stray Kids is a popular boy band formed from a survival show of the same name. Launched by JYP Entertainment, the group initially had nine members. But after Kim Woojin left, they continued their journey as an octet comprising leader Bang Chan, Lee Know, Changbin, Han, Hyunjin, Felix, Seungmin, and I.N. On March 25, 2018, they officially debuted their first EP, I Am Not, with the lead track District 9.

Right from the beginning, the group boasted their distinguished music, earning applause for introducing a unique identity in K-pop. Stray Kids continues to solidify their stardom further. The group’s many achievements transcend beyond music, from their historic Met Gala debut to their viral collab with Charlie Puth. Some of their greatest hits so far are God’s Menu, MANIAC, S-Class, Back Door, MIROH, CASE 143, and more.

On the work front, the group is gearing up for a grand comeback this year. It has been confirmed that Stray Kids will release two exciting albums this year. They will also hold their fifth fan meeting, SKZ 5’CLOCK, from February 14 to 16. Meanwhile, the group is currently on tour. Back in 2024, they kicked off the dominATE world tour with South Korean concerts. Stray Kids will next embark on the Latin America leg of the tour.

