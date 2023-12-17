South Korean boy band BTS’ maknae Jungkook is serving his mandatory military service on the personal front. Still, his professional front continues to flourish, courtesy of his parting gift, ‘Golden,’ to his fans, aka ARMY. Jungkook debuted his inaugural album on November 3, 2023, just a month before his enlistment. Following the release of ‘Golden,’ the pop sensation went on a promotional spree, holding his first solo concert in Seoul, also attended by BTS‘ leader RM.

For the uninitiated, four members of BTS—RM, V, Jimin, and Jungkook—recently began their compulsory military service. They embarked on this journey with a bittersweet OT7 reunion, also attended by Jin, J-Hope, and Suga. With a promise that they will reunite in 2025, all members penned a heartwarming note for ARMY ahead of their recruitment as active soldiers.

After the group’s hiatus in 2022, BTS members commenced their solo musical journeys. Jungkook was the last member to drop his maiden studio album, ‘Golden,’ but he seems to have emerged as the most successful Korean act of all time, leaving his group BTS behind. In his decorated cap, the ‘Seven’ crooner added yet another glorious feather, becoming the first-ever Korean solo artist to have an album charting in the top 40 of the Billboard 200 for five consecutive weeks. Golden has maintained its position steady at number 33 on the Billboard 200, proving Jungkook’s success transcends beyond BTS, with a fan following spanning across the globe.

In yet another significant feat, Jungkook stands tall in the list of Billboard’s Artist 100, spending a remarkable 17 weeks at the 16th position this week. His solo track, ‘Standing Next To You,’ reclaimed its top position on Billboard’s Digital Sales chart. With this, the song has remained the best-selling track in the United States for three consecutive weeks.

Not only this, Jungkook’s ‘Golden’ has already crossed 2 billion streams on Spotify, becoming the first and fastest album by a K-pop soloist to cross 2 billion streams on the audio-streaming platform’s history. Previously, JK’s ‘Seven’ crossed one billion streams on Spotify in just 109 days, becoming the fastest song of all time to achieve the milestone, as he beat Miley Cyrus’ ‘Flowers’ to bag the No. 1 spot.

Jungkook continues to add to his long-standing list of records, despite a professional hiatus due to his military enlistment. Safe to say, the golden maknae will be ‘With You’ through thick and thin, breaking records ‘Left and Right’.

