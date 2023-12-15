BLACKPINK’s Jennie has often been hailed as ‘the idol’ of K-pop idols by her fans. To put it simply, BLINKS believe she is the greatest of all time, and well, Jennie has some unbelievable records to her credit to prove the same. Known for her strong-headed persona and impeccable visuals, Jennie has received numerous accolades throughout her decorated career, including a Gaon Chart Music Award, a Golden Disc Award, and nominations for Genie Music Awards and Mnet Asian Music Awards.

The first BLACKPINK member to go solo in 2018 with her track titled, ‘Solo’, the IT Girl of South Korea has hit 1 billion streams on her Spotify profile. While her band member Lisa has already hit a billion streams on the digital music service thanks to the success of her mega-hit debut studio album ‘Lalisa,’ Jennie’s achievement is ever so more remarkable as she is the only female solo K-pop artist to achieve the feat without releasing an album.

Despite having only three songs—Solo (2018), You & Me (2023), and One Of the Girls With The Weeknd and Lily-Rose Depp (2023) in her solo discography, Jennie has impressed fans with her vocal prowess, accomplishing the significant milestone of surpassing 1 billion Spotify streams. The songstress already established herself as a successful soloist, when she garnered 500 million streams in just one year. Overall, Jennie is the fourth female K-pop soloist to achieve 1 billion Spotify streams, standing tall alongside renowned artists Lisa, IU, and Taeyeon.

Along with reaching one billion streams on Spotify, Jennie has also seen a tremendous growth in her monthly listeners’ count. She is now one of just two Korean female artists to hit the milestone of 25,574,936 monthly listeners, along with Lisa. This proves Jennie’s superstardom, which extends beyond BLACKPINK as she continues to enjoy a massive fan following globally.

The ‘Solo’ singer, who is also the most followed Korean individual on Instagram with 83 million followers, scripted history after her solo smash One of the Girls ranked the most-consumed track in the US categorized as R&B. Thanks to the track’s global success, Jennie is now the only South Korean artist to break into the top 10 on the Hot R&B Songs chart.

Meanwhile, Jennie recently renewed her contract with her agency, YG Entertainment, along with Lisa, Rose, and Jisoo, debunking the disbandment rumors of their wildly popular girl group, BLACKPINK. However, the agency has not yet released the individual plans of the members, comeback, and group contract duration, saying, “It is difficult to provide details.”

Nevertheless, fans are over the moon to know that BLACKPINK will soon be in their area with a brand new world tour.

