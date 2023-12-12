Jimin and Jungkook of BTS enlisted for their military service on Tuesday, December 12. The duo is the last of seven members to begin their compulsory enlistment. J-Hope took to his Instagram handle to share photos from Jimin and Jungkook’s send-off ceremony, which was also attended by Suga.

Previously, RM and V had enlisted in the military, which was attended by OT7. With Jimin and Jungkook’s enlistment, all seven members of BTS are currently serving in the military. While Jin, J-Hope, RM, Jimin, V, and Jungkook have enlisted as active duty soldiers, Suga was deemed unfit for the part due to his shoulder injury and is currently serving as a public service officer.

On December 11, BTS’s RM and V enlisted at the Korean Army Training Center in Nonsan with support and a send-off from all the members. Now, Jimin and Jungkook were admitted to the 5th Infantry Division recruit training center in Yeoncheon County.

Ahead of their enlistment, Jungkook and Jimin held Weverse Live broadcasts to bid an emotional farewell to their fans, also known as the ARMY. Both Jimin and Jungkook turned emotional before saying their final words to their fans for the time being.

Jungkook, in his live session, was seen holding back his tears as he interacted with the ARMY one last time before heading for his military enlistment. “It looks like this will be my last live before enlisting. Today, I just sent off V Hyung and Namjoon Hyung. Then I ate a meal and did some things I needed to do, cleaned up, and prepared some things, so the live broadcast ended up being a little late, sorry,” he said.

Jimin, meanwhile, asked fans not to worry, adding, “I feel very reassured to be able to enlist together with Jungkook.”

J-Hope further took to Instagram to share photos from V and RM’s sendoff as well as Jungkook and Jimin’s ceremony. In the pics, all four recruits, RM, Jimin, V, and Jungkook, are seen sporting a buzz cut as they begin their training at boot camp as active soldiers. “Time flies!!! Wow!!!” J-Hope captioned the images.

Jin was the first BTS member to enlist in December 2022, followed by J-Hope and Suga. It is expected that all the BTS members will be discharged and reunite by June 2025.

