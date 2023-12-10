BLACKPINK recently gave their fans an early Christmas present by quashing disbandment rumors and renewing their contracts with their agency, YG Entertainment. After concluding their Born Pink World Tour, the group’s faith was hanging in the balance as YG did not reveal their upcoming schedule, causing mayhem among BLINKS (fans of BLACKPINK) who have been waiting for their contract renewal since August this year. But all’s well that ends well!

With Jisoo, Jennie, Rose, and Lisa back together and promising a stronger return next year with a world tour in the pipeline, BLACKPINK’s brand ranking has once again soared. For the first time in the last six months, BLACKPINK has topped the monthly girl group brand value ranking, leaving behind the likes of NewJeans, IVE, Twice, and Red Velvet, among others.

On Saturday, December 10, the Korea Institute of Corporate Reputation released the brand value rankings of girl groups for December. And, to no surprise, BLACKPINK has topped the chart, coming off the news of their contract renewal.

BLACKPINK made the comeback of the year, returning #1 for group brand value, followed by NewJeans, then IVE in third. The quartet returned to the top of the chart with a brand value index of 6,148,842, more than doubling last month’s numbers.

4th Generation Girl Group NewJeans bagged the second spot with an index of 4,730,218, dropping from #1 and experiencing a decrease of 0.02 percent from last month.

IVE dropped to third place from #2 with a 1.82 percent decrease, according to November’s reputation data.

Take a look at the top 30 girl groups:

BLACKPINK NewJeans IVE BABYMONSTER aespa LE SSERAFIM (G)I-DLE TWICE Red Velvet Oh, my girl Girls’ Generation cignature Girl’s Day fromis_9 MAMAMOO NMIXX H1-KEY STAYC Dreamcatcher EXID WJSN (Cosmic Girls) LABOUM Apink April Kep1er LOONA Ladies’ Code Alice (Elis) DIA ITZY

Dubbed the “biggest girl group in the world,” BLACKPINK’s global popularity has been considered equivalent to South Korean phenomenon BTS. Also credited with leading the global Hallyu wave, BLACKPINK members have been top choices for global brands such as Calvin Klein (Jennie), Dior (Jisoo), Saint Laurent (Rose), and BVLGARI (Lisa).

With the contract renewal, we can wait what BLACKPINK has in store for BLINKS!

