BTS ARMY, keep your tissues handy. The official handle of BTS on X (formerly known as X) just posted pictures of OT7, who had a reunion at V and RM’s military sendoff, and it’s sure to send you on a crying jag. The globally acclaimed K-pop boy group gathered at Nonsan as the highly anticipated event unfolded when V and RM made their way to the Nonsan Army Recruit Training Center in Chungcheong, where they will be training in the boot camp to embark on their respective mandatory military service.

Just like the day when J-Hope, who enlisted for the mandatory service in April this year, had a reunion, it was a rainy day today as well, amplifying the significance of the precious occasion while also adding a subdued tone to the grim atmosphere.

@BTS_twt shared a few pics from the much-anticipated reunion on X, which had the K-pop sensations posing together for the first time in a while. J-Hope and Jin, who are currently enlisted in the military as active soldiers, came straight from their duties in military uniforms to share the word of wisdom with V and RM based on their shared experience in the South Korean army. Suga, who has been serving as a public officer since he was exempted from the military owing to his shoulder energy, also arrived to make the reunion special. Jimin and Jungkook, who will join the Army’s 5th Infantry Division Training Center tomorrow, also visited the boot camp to boost their bandmates’ morale. A total of six vehicles were seen arriving at the event.

The bittersweet images were captioned, “Have a nice trip, fighting.” Take a look below:

As requested by BTS members earlier, ARMYs refrained from visiting the training center despite the location being revealed earlier. RM and V had earlier gone down on their knees to plead with fans not to visit their boot camp, as it could bring unwanted attention to the group and pose as a nuisance to the other recruits.

However, an unwavering crowd of reporters and media personnel stood their ground in the inclement weather to extensively document BTS members at one last gathering before they all completed their impending military services.

Sergeant Kim Seok Jin, who was all decked up in his military uniform, also took to his official Instagram account to share some heartwarming pictures with his bandmates. The eldest member of the BTS, sharing a picture with RM and V, wrote, “Don’t get hurt and come back safely, my babies.”

He also shared a heartwarming picture with fellow recruit J-Hope and captioned it, “Sergeant Corporal (on leave)”.

BTS and Jin’s posts have left fans emotional, who are now looking forward to 2025, when the K-pop boy group will reunite next.

