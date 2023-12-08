BTS Jungkook is preparing for his mandatory military enlistment with bandmates RM, Jimin, and V. The Makane, who had a record-breaking 2023 thanks to his solo debut album, Golden, thrashing records right, left, and center, held his final live session on Friday (December 8) before heading for the military training center. While fans (also known as ARMY) were anticipating a final goodbye from Jungkook ahead of his impending enlistment, it turned out to be double trouble when Jin, who is already serving his mandatory military service, crashed the session. Scroll ahead to learn all the details.

For those who may not be aware, all-able-bodied men in South Korea are required to serve 18–21 months in the army. BTS‘ Jin, Suga, and J-Hope are currently on duty in the South Korean army, while RM, Jimin, V, and Jungkook are scheduled to enlist before this year ends, as per the update shared by his agency, BigHit Entertainment.

After a group live session with the remaining members of BTS, Jungkook casually turned into Weverse to connect with ARMYs, engaging in a conversation about life, music, and, of course, his upcoming enlistment. In the midst of this, Jin decided to spam JK’s live and dropped his iconic “Ke Ke Ke Ke Ke” comment, hinting he was laughing out loud. The ‘Epiphany’ singer kept spamming Jungkook’s live chat throughout his session, bringing a lighthearted touch to the otherwise grim atmosphere as BTS fans have been feeling overwhelmed with all members enlisting in the military in the coming days.

Jin, performing his hyung (older brother) duties, also shared a piece of advice with the ‘Seven’ singer. Seok Jinnie, who is now part of the Elite class of warriors in the military, advised the youngest member to “memorize the ROK Army’s gymnastics during the exercise time.”

Jungkook, 26, during his live, also revealed that he received a precious gift from Cha Eun Woo. The ASTRO singer, who is also a ’97-liner (people who were born in 1997), shares a close camaraderie with the BTS member. JK revealed that Cha Eun Woo, who stars in the ongoing K-drama A Good Day to Be a Dog, presented him with a military watch as a thoughtful gesture before his enlistment.



Throughout his live, Jungkook also kept his fans entertained with his in-house concerts. The singer was seen crooning “Yes or No” and “Love Maze.”

The Left & Right singer has chopped his hair ahead of his military enlistment and was seen wearing a baseball cap. During the live session with the remaining members, he was seen hiding his bald head.

Jungkook’s live session made fans emotional, but his funny antics also brought them much-needed laughter amidst the overwhelming military era.

