Park Eun Bin is currently making all the waves after the success of Netflix’s Castaway Diva. The incredibly talented actress, known for her critically acclaimed performances in shows like The Extraordinary Attorney Woo and My Dearest, recently revealed that she took inspiration from Taylor Swift and IU for her performance in her latest K-drama. Scroll ahead to learn more details.

Castaway Diva, which recently concluded with a high viewership rating, is currently one of the top 10 trending shows on Netflix globally. The story follows Seo Mok-ha (Park Eun-bin), a girl who dreams of becoming a diva, or K-pop idol. After winning a UCC competition, she embarks on a journey to Seoul to appear in an audition; however, she gets stranded on an uninhabited island due to an unfortunate accident. When she’s rescued after fifteen years, she finds that the world as she knew it has changed. But, determined to make her childhood dream come true, she sets out on an adventure to conquer the modern world with her traditional values.

Park Eun Bin returned to the popular show ‘You Quiz on the Block’ after three years, where she expressed her gratitude for the love and support she received. In a surprising twist, the actress also revealed that for her role in Castaway Diva, she took inspiration from pop sensation Taylor Swift and K-pop idol IU. Park revealed that Swift and IU’s music inspired her role, adding a unique perception to her character. “I was surprised that there was a greater response and interest than I originally expected,” the actress admitted. “Everything I did was for the fans, so I’m so glad and honored.”

During the final scene of Castaway Diva, the singer sang in front of countless fans. The actress revealed that she took inspiration from her favorite singers, IU and Taylor Swift, for the particular scene.

The actress also talked about her historical drama, My Dearest, also starring Namgoong Ming. Drawing a contrast between the world of My Dearest and her real one, Eun Bin explained how she is happy to do things in general that her character in the historical drama could not. “Now I can buy whatever I want. Yesterday, I freely bought strawberries and Shine Muscat, and I can pour Greek yogurt as much as I want.”

Park Eun Bin is yet to announce her next show, but if reports are to be believed, the actress is in talks to star in the leading role in a medical drama. She has reportedly been offered to play the role of a psychopathic doctor in upcoming K-drama, Hyper Knife.

