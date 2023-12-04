Yulhee and FT Island’s Minhwan have announced their separation after five years of marriage. Yulhee took to her Instagram account to share the heartbreaking update, penning a lengthy letter to fans in which she addressed how she was hesitant to deliver the news as it may come across as bewildering to those who have been rooting for her and Minhwan. The couple, who share three children—a son and twin daughters—are currently undergoing the divorce procedure with mutual settlement.

In her letter, the singer also revealed that their three children will stay with their father, as it would be best for them to stay in the familiar space where they grew up to avoid psychological distress. She also added that she will regularly spend time with her toddlers to ensure that they do not miss out on motherly affection.

Meanwhile, Minhwan, in his letter, asserted that he would do his best as a father to prevent their children from experiencing emotional distress. The K-pop star also thanked fans for their constant support throughout their marital journey.

Taking to her Instagram, Yulhee said, “After much time, effort, and conversation, we, as a couple, have decided to support each other on our respective paths. Although our journey as a married couple ends here, as parents to our children, it does not. We both commit to doing our best to care for and communicate with our children.”

Meanwhile, the FT Island member noted, “Hello, this is Min-hwan. It’s been a while since I greeted you, and though the message is not light, I cautiously share this difficult decision with you. After much consideration, our couple has decided to end our marriage. We appreciate your support for our decision to start a family at a young age, and we apologize sincerely to everyone—our family, team members, and fans.”

Yulhee, the former member of LABOUM, and Minhwan confirmed their relationship in September 2017. The couple announced that they legally registered their marriage in May 2018. They also held a public ceremony for their close friends and family in October of the same year. She gave birth to their first child in May 2018, while their twin daughters were born in 2020.

Yulhee and Minhwan’s separation has come as a major shock to their fans, who are now expressing their emotions on social media. Meanwhile, a few fans also believe that since Yulhee left LABOUM after announcing her marriage, she may begin her musical journey again after the divorce.

