BTS’ eldest member, Kim Seok Jin, aka Jin, is celebrating his 31st birthday today. The singer is currently serving his mandatory military service but keeps fans updated with his once-in-a-while social media banter. Jin recently won his fans over yet again, asking his brother to attend fan events on his birthday on his behalf. Isn’t he such a sweetheart?

Jin, a self-proclaimed worldwide handsome man, is known for his confidence. But beneath his confident persona is a soft man he manages to hide. However, during this one time, his fellow bandmate, J-Hope, revealed how Jin was once bawling his eyes out, and the reason will leave you crying, too. Scroll ahead for more details.

For the uninitiated, Jin enlisted for his mandatory military service in December 2022, nine days after his 30th birthday, becoming the first BTS member to initiate the process. Recently, he was given an early promotion to corporal courtesy of his outstanding performance. He will be discharged from the national service on June 12, 2024.

Coming back to J-Hope letting Jin’s secrets out, the BTS rapper once revealed that when Seok Jinnie learned about the death of his dog, Jjanggu, he cried uncontrollably. His dog, a Maltese breed, passed away in 2017.

During BTS’ variety show, In The Soop 2 BTS Ver. in 2021, members spoke to Jungkook about his dog, Bam. This prompted J-Hope to confess that it breaks his heart to watch dogs grow old. “Pet dogs and cats, or all things, have a stage when they’re so adorable, but it’s heartbreaking to watch them get old,” he said. He then revealed that his dog, Mickey, had lost his vision. Jungkook said his older dog, Gureum, too, has lost his eyesight.

Jin went on to add that Jianggu had also lost his vision for two years when he grew old. “I remember it exactly. At the Mic Drop recording, you cried so much. He was bawling when he heard the news of his dog passing. Jin couldn’t stop crying, so we promised we’d finish it in one go. We shot the performance even without a rehearsal,” J-Hope added.

Jimin then asserted that the members were recording their performance for Show Champion when Jin learned about the unfortunate incident. The ‘Face’ crooner also praised his hyung for keeping it together and putting on a strong front, showing his commitment to his profession. Well, Jin is one of the most loved K-pop idols worldwide for a reason, after all.

