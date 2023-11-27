It is usually a rare sight when we get to see the top South Korean actors and idols under the same roof, even better, spending time together. But, recently, fans got to witness it as they saw BTS’ V, Lee Min Ho, and Lee Jung-jae meeting with Italian fashion designer Riccardo Tisci. Scroll down to check the photos of the K-pop and K-drama stars.

BTS’ V is among the most beloved and popular K-pop idols in the world. On the other hand, Lee Min Ho is one of the highest-paid actors in the industry. The entire world knows Lee Jung-jae due to his Netflix show Squid Game.

On November 27, Riccardo Tisci, who was also the former chief creative officer of Burberry, took to his Instagram handle to share pictures from his trip to the National Museum of Korea in Seoul. While the carousel of photos began with some snaps of the designer and the museum, one of them featured his selfie with BTS’ V. The K-pop star was casually dressed in a t-shirt that he paired with pants and a denim jacket.

Another photo saw Korean heartthrob Lee Min Ho smiling at the camera as he, Tisci and V sat in a room with red and blue lights. Min Ho looked absolutely dashing in a knitted sweater and pants.

Tisci’s photos also saw Squid Game star Lee Jung Jae. The actor wore a hoodie with a blazer and put on a pair of glasses.

The pictures have taken the internet by storm as fans cannot get over the fact that BTS’ V, Lee Min Ho and Lee Jung-jae are close and were recently together. While V and Lee Jung-jae have often shared pictures together, seeing the BTS member with Min Ho was certainly a dream come true for several fans.

One of them wrote, “Lee min Ho and Taehyung in one frame? Korea’s favorites!!!! Someone hold me😩,” while another wrote, “KING OF K-POP AND KING OF K-DRAMA.”

A third one wrote, “Do you imagine? The best models in the World.”

Well, we wonder what brought them together. Are they planning a show together?

