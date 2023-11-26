It was a star-studded night at the Blue Dragon Film Awards 2023. Park Bo Young, Song Joong Ki, and other celebs graced the event, and while they looked all glam, it was Doona! star Bae Suzy, who attracted most of the K-netizens attention. Scroll ahead to find out how they reacted.

Blue Dragon Film Awards 2023 was held at KBS Hall in Yeouido, Seoul, South Korea. Kim Hye Soo was the presenter for the 30th. Suzy was not a nominee at the event, but she came on-screen to present an award with Lee Sung Min.

Bae Suzy’s appearance at the Blue Dragon Film Awards created quite a wave of reaction on X (previously known as Twitter). She graced the stage to announce the ‘Best Film,’ and while her looks were applauded, the K-netizens were complaining about one thing.

And it’s that Bae Suzy didn’t make a red carpet appearance wearing that gorgeous outfit. The South Korean actress went backless with Danielle Frankel Sasha Silk Crepe Gown. The dress comes with a whopping price tag of $3,490 USD. The outfit can be found in blue or cream colors. It even has a long trail that comes with a bustle clip to clip up with the gown.

The actress was recently ruling all over the media for her appearance in Doona! The South Korean actress flaunted her charismatic beauty in soft and subtle makeup with a pair of statement earrings. While Suzy made heads turn with her backless gown, it was the netizens who complained about her little appearance.

One wrote, “Suzy, you need to walk at red carpet with that dress for real”

Suzy, you need to walk at red carpet with that dress for real 🤩 pic.twitter.com/z2XG2ksbUo — Mother SUZY🐰Doona Day (@baereongi) November 24, 2023

Suzy appeared for 5 minute but is still trending everywhere. She didn’t even attend the red carpet. 👑 SK’s forever IT girl. pic.twitter.com/tH7feDVs4V — 숮 ♡ (@suzylegacy) November 24, 2023

The other Korean netizens shared their opinion on Theqoo; one wrote, “She speaks so well. What can I say about how pretty she is… she’s really classy.” Another penned, “She’s so beautiful that I can’t help but admire her. She’s on a whole different level from the kids her age who had plastic surgery and procedures.”

“The moment Suzy appeared, I was amazed by her voice. She’s usually pretty, but why is she so pretty today?” commented another fan. One of the comments read, “Does Suzy know the feeling of not being pretty? No, she will never know.”

Well, what are your opinions about Bae Suzy’s look from Blue Dragon Film Awards 2023?

