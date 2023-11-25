Several South Korean A-listers came under the same roof on the occasion of the 44th annual Blue Dragon Film Awards. One of the most prestigious award nights returned with a bang as it saw many movies and stars take away the trophies. Kim Hye Soo and Yoo Yeon Seok returned to host the show and, as usual, won hearts. Song Joong Ki, Jo In Sung, Park Bo Young, Kim Seon Ho, Lee Byung Hyun, and more attended the event.

The Blue Dragon Awards were held at KBS Hall in Yeouido, Seoul, South Korea. For the 30th time, Kim Hye Soo hosted the event. The night was filled with several stars reuniting. Fans were excited to see Song Joong Ki and Jeong Yeo-been, the two stars of Vincenzo, sharing a hug. Now, let’s take a look at all the winners from the night.

As per Soompi, Smugglers dominated the awards as the movie came out to be a big winner by bagging a whopping four of them. The Night Owl and Concrete Utopia also emerged to be great winners of the night. Check out the complete list of Blue Dragon Film Awards 2023 winners.

Best Pictures: Smugglers

Smugglers Best Director: Um Tae Hwa for Concrete Utopia

Um Tae Hwa for Concrete Utopia Best Actor: Lee Byung Hun for Concrete Utopia

Lee Byung Hun for Concrete Utopia Best Actress: Jung Yu Mi for Sleep

Jung Yu Mi for Sleep Best Supporting Actor: Jo In Sung for Smugglers

Jo In Sung for Smugglers Best Supporting Actress: Jeon Yeo Been for Cobweb

Jeon Yeo Been for Cobweb Best New Actor: Hong Sa Bin for Hopeless

Hong Sa Bin for Hopeless Best New Actress: Go Min Si for Smugglers

Go Min Si for Smugglers Best New Director: Ahn Tae Jin for The Night Owl

Ahn Tae Jin for The Night Owl Best Screenplay: July Jung for Next Sohee

July Jung for Next Sohee Best Art Direction: Jeong Yi Jin for Cobweb

Jeong Yi Jin for Cobweb Best Music: Jang Ki Ha for Smugglers

Jang Ki Ha for Smugglers Best Technical Achievement: Jin Jong Hyun for The Moon

Jin Jong Hyun for The Moon Audience Choice Award for Most Popular Film: The Roundup: No Way Out

The Roundup: No Way Out Best Editing: Kim Sun Min for The Night Owl

Kim Sun Min for The Night Owl Best Cinematography and Lighting: Kim Tae Kyung, Hong Seung Chul for The Night Owl

Kim Tae Kyung, Hong Seung Chul for The Night Owl Best Short Film: Yoo Jae In for Ghwa the Last Name

Yoo Jae In for Ghwa the Last Name Popular Star Awards: Song Joong Ki, Park Bo Young, Jo In Sung, and Kim Seon Ho

Congratulations to all the winners.

For more stories, stay tuned to Koimoi.

Must Read: Bae In Hyuk’s The Story Of Park’s Marriage Contract Takes Top Spot In Viewership Ratings, Beating Song Kang’s My Demon!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News