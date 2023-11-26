Prominent South Korean celebrities recently came under the same umbrella to celebrate and honor the best of Hallyuwood at the 44th Blue Dragon Film Awards. The annual event, organized by Sports Chosun, was a grand affair, with many stars lighting up the stage with their breathtaking performances. A few pictures and videos from the star-studded ceremony have now gone viral globally, courtesy of social media. The two acts of the night that have garnered major attention from netizens are NewJeans and J.Y. Park.

The fourth-generation K-pop idol group, NewJeans, consisting of Minji, Hanni, Danielle, Haerin, and Hyein, impressed the audience with their performances on their chartbusters, ETA and Super Shy, attracting supportive reactions from the stars seated in the audience. Several K-drama and K-pop stars enthusiastically reacted to the girl group’s dance. While Go Min Si was seen cheering for the quintet, Park Bo Young chirpily reacted to their charismatic stage presence.

However, the one who truly stole the night away was J.Y. Park, the former head of JYP Entertainment, but with contrasting reactions. The 51-year-old K-pop idol went all out to enthrall the audience with his performance of four of his iconic songs: Sweet Dreams, When We Disco, Changed Man, and Take On Me.

J.Y. Park, whose real name is Park Jin Young, took over the stage in an extravagant outfit, including a white blazer and floor-sweeping skirt, while his dramatic eye makeup further contributed to his OTT look. As soon as Park appeared on the stage, many K-celebs were seen giving mixed reactions right from the get-go, but it kept getting intriguing once he started performing. However, you gotta give it to the man for taking over the stage, sending the audience into disbelief, and giving enough content to the internet for memes that will keep K-fanatics entertained for weeks, if not months.

Various reactions to Park’s performance have now gone viral on the Internet. As America2Korea judge began singing Sweet Dreams in his hideous outfit, Park Bo Young was seen cheering on him as she clapped while watching his performance. However, Kim Sun Young, known for her roles in dramas like Crash Landing On You and Reply 1988, among others, had her jaw dropped as she gasped to process what was happening on the stage. Furthermore, EXO’s D.O. and Krystal Jung also had very ghastly reactions to the performance.

This was not it, contrary to what the audience had wished at that moment. Park then proceeded to perform his next song, his viral track, When We Disco, and more unexpected events unfolded. While he brought Kim Hye Soo, who was hosting her 30th and last Blue Dragon Films Award, to perform alongside him, the audience could not help but notice Park.

The cameras were then turned to Ryu Jun Yeol, Song Joong Ki, and Jeon Yeo Been, who all looked lost while Park was having a ball on the stage. Many netizens mentioned how Joong Ki and Jeon Yeo Been kept it subtle, but Ryu Jun Yeol could not hide his despicable reactions.

Netizens were quick to react to the video and dropped hilarious comment in the comment section.

One user wrote, “They’re reacting like they’re in the north,” while another mentioned, “Song Joong Ki is not believing he left his child at home for this.”

A third netizen commented, “Why does J.Y. Park look like Kris Jenner,” while another asserted, “It’s time for retirement for grandpa.”

