ARMYs, keep your tissues handy! V jut debuted his buzz cut. Four members of the popular K-pop boy band BTS are currently preparing for their upcoming military enlistment. The members, RM, Jimin, V, and Jung Kook, are soon going to get enlisted in military service. Three members of BTS, Suga, Jin, and J-Hope, are already serving their mandatory time in the South Korean army.

V aka Kim Taehyung will begin his army training from tomorrow along with group leader RM. With just one day left until his enlistment, V has shared a picture of his new look, which has now taken the internet by storm. The picture shows the Sweet Night singer sporting a buzz cut. V is the first of the four members who are set to enlist this month to reveal his military look. While we know Jungkook, too, had chopped all his hair, the Golden Maknae has been sporting a baseball cap to hide his look from ARMYs.

Every time a K-celeb begins his mandatory military service, they chop their hair off to sport a buzz cut also known as military look to blend in with other recruits, aligning with the values of the South Korean army. This not only shows their commitment to their nation but also provides an insight into their disciplined lives as they aim to excel in every sector.

In honor of four BTS members beginning their military training and V finally unveiling his buzz cut, we are sharing Tae and other members’ looks that they sported ahead of their enlistment in the military.

1. V

Starting fresh from the recent recruit V, who will be a part of the Special Duty Team (SDT) of the Army Capital Defense Command reporting directly to the Blue House, the singer surprised fans by sharing a photo of his buzz cut. V took to SNS to share a mirror selca sporting a cool look, channeling his Celine boy persona dressed in the brand’s clothes from head to toe. The hashtag #KimTaehyung is currently trending on X as ARMYs spam the micro-blogging site, unable to fathom how TaeTae can make even a shaved head look perfect.

KIM TAEHYUNG SO HANDSOME EVEN IN HIS SHAVED HEAD pic.twitter.com/KZ8BFluAOE — naz⁷ (@thvsnaz) December 10, 2023

2. Jungkook

Jungkook was seen hiding his head when he held a live session with fellow members a few days ago. Yesterday, the singer sported a baseball cap throughout his solo live session, but finally gave in to fans’ requests and gave a glimpse into his new look. Just like V, Jungkook has chopped his fluffy hair and was seen sporting a buzz cut.

JUNGKOOK SHOWED HIS SHAVED HEAD AGAIN FOR A SECOND 😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/PyIzfxPBCh — moni⁷ 𖠌 (@taeisthv) December 8, 2023

3. RM

RM aka Namjoon recently left fans teary-eyed after he shared a heartwarming letter for fans ahead of his mandatory military enlistment. “The day is finally here,” he said. Talking about his buzz-cut look, the Moonchild singer has been sporting a cute chestnut cut for months now. Fans think he has been hinting at his enlistment since August, when he debuted his new haircut at the airport as he arrived back in Korea after his Japan schedule.

4. Jin

Jin was the first member to enlist in the military. Prior to his enlistment, the eldest member of BTS shared some pictures of himself sporting a buzz cut. His haircut created some buzz online, with fans commenting that he looks the cutest, even with his head shaved.

5. J-Hope

J-Hope, whose full name is Jung Ho-Seok, began his mandatory South Korean military service in April of this year. The BTS member took to his Instagram account to say goodbye to his fans. Along with this, the rapper also showed off his new look on Instagram and shared a handwritten note in Korean, which can loosely be translated as “I’ll have a good trip.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by jhope (@uarmyhope)

Jimin, who is also scheduled to begin his mandatory military service soon, has yet to reveal his new look. Suga has been deemed ‘Unfit for Regular Combat Duty’ in the Korean Military due to a shoulder injury. Therefore, the rapper has been serving as a public servant. Since he did not enlist in the military camp, Suga did not chop his hair.

