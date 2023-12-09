BTS’ V, aka Kim Taehyung, is currently preparing for his military enlistment. Ahead of the impending mandatory service, Tae is making the most of his time with his BTS family and Wooga Squad. Recently, the singer met with his hyung (older brother), Park Seo Joon, and Na Yeon Seok, aka Na PD.

V, 27, celebrates his birthday on December 30th. However, this year, the singer will not be able to ring in the occasion with his fans as he traditionally does, as he would have begun his military training by then in an army base camp. During a conversation, V mentioned how he will miss out on celebrating his birthday this year due to the upcoming enlistment. But he forgot he has the best of friends in the world who would never leave a chance to make him special. The singer was in for a surprise as Park Seo Joon and Na PD held an early birthday celebration for him ahead of his military training.

For the uninitiated, Park Seo Joon and V have previously starred together in the latter’s debut drama, Hwarang: The Poet Warrior Youth (2016). While filming the historical drama, PSJ, V and other co-actors formed a close-knit bond, which resulted into the formation of a group called Wooga Squad, also including Park Hyung Sik, Choi Woo Shik, and Peakboy.

To mark Tae’s early birthday celebration, from baking a cake to cooking a scrumptious meal, The Marvels actor went all out to show his love for the youngest member of the Wooga Squad. This heartfelt gesture took V aback, who looked pleasantly surprised and emotional over this sweet display of affection. Take a look below:

V also briefly spoke about his upcoming military service, revealing he has always been excited about it, ever since he was young. The Winter Bear added that he feels it would be a great experience for him, which will be instrumental in his overall growth as a person. The singer also affectionately recalled that his father would tell him about the military story.

RM and V will begin their military service on December 11, while Jungkook and Jimin are also expected to enlist shortly after. According to K-media outlets, V will join the Special Duty Team, an anti-terrorism unit that operates directly under the supervision of the Blue House.

Meanwhile, BTS has been requesting their fans (ARMYs) not to visit their base camp during their military period, as it would cause a hassle to the rest of the military unit. After requesting fans to promise to respect their wishes and not visit their enlistment ceremonies, RM and V, during their recent live session, kneeled to plead with fans not to visit, showing their sincerity while reflecting on the seriousness of their request for privacy and respect for themselves and their fellow recruits.

BigHit Music, on November 21, officially announced that BTS‘ RM, Jimin, V, and Jungkook were preparing to fulfill their mandatory military duties and had initiated the military enlistment process. Earlier, the agency announced that BTS will reunite in 2025.

Must Read: BTS’ V & Jennie Of BLACKPINK Call It Quits Days Before His Military Enlistment, Netizens Compare Them To Hyun Bin & Song Hye Kyo!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News