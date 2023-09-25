Jo Byeong Kyu is one of the chirpiest and cutest South Korean actors who has been winning hearts with his performance as So Mun in the Uncanny Encounter series franchise. However, did you know the actor had to put his career on hold over some malicious accusations of school bullying and assault? Yes, that’s right. Scroll ahead and read to get the scoop.

For the unversed, Byeong Kyu has been in the South Korean entertainment industry for over ten years, and he has featured in prominent roles in K-dramas like Sky Castle, Hot Stove League and others. But he got massive popularity from the Uncanny Encounter series.

Now, coming back to the controversy that led Jo Byeong Kyu to hold his career. Apparently, the South Korean actor was accused of school bullying. The accuser had claimed that they were at school together in New Zealand and that Jo Byeong Kyu had assaulted the person and even took money.

However, when the actor’s agency, HB Entertainment, requested a police investigation, the accuser had taken down his accusations and apologised, saying those claims were fake. After that, two other social media users claiming to be the actor’s schoolmates accused him of the same.

HB Entertainment had denied all the rumours, and after the controversy had stirred up the internet, Jo Byeong Kyu had shared a statement in a now-deleted Instagram post that read,

“When the first false post came up about me, I was so shocked that I froze with a sense of injustice. Even though we were contacted the very next day by the poster asking for lenience, it was difficult for me to get over the feeling of being wronged.

We agreed to be lenient, but more malicious posts came up after that, and I was taken aback at how people could use photos that had nothing to do with their words as “proof” that whatever they wrote was the truth. As false statements and rebuttals started to spread on the Internet, I felt a sense of disillusionment and doubt about the life I had led for 26 years.

I have learned that the person who claimed to be a classmate of mine in New Zealand [online user “D”] had used a random photo without permission belonging to a different classmate. It seems like we did go to the same school, but we weren’t acquainted, and we have never gone to karaoke together, and it is also not true that I committed violence there. This person has now deleted their false post and is checking through an acquaintance whether lenient treatment is possible. I want to emphasize that their deleting the post and their apology is not the result of threatening treatment or intimidation.

It’s true that I liked to play soccer as a kid in elementary school, but it is not true that I kicked out other kids on the playing field by force or committed violence. [This is in reference to the post uploaded by “B.”] In the second semester of the third grade of elementary school, I transferred to Bucheon. I have also never once extorted money from others or rode a motorcycle.

I dreamed of being a soccer player and was a playful and happy-go-lucky student. Like everyone else, I had friends that I was close with and people that I was not friends with. I am aware that I cannot be free from the memories of those whom I didn’t know well. But when I was maliciously framed for things I didn’t do on the basis of one post and an unrelated photo, there was absolutely nothing I could do. For several days, I endured while trying to throw off thoughts that I should not think.

I was scared of writing vague posts that would make people judge me as right or wrong, so I deleted my account and posts. Why did I keep becoming the target of such volatile reports, and why did I have to explain myself each and every time? I was cautious about giving a response because I knew that my explanations could also become another arrow, another tool for others to fit into their imagined stories about me.

It’s hard for me to endure this situation in which I am being misunderstood for things I didn’t do just because of a photograph and a couple of paragraphs. I cannot respond one-by-one to all these anonymous false rumors and malicious comments. We have requested an investigation into all of it, so please be patient. Please.”

Well, these rumours and speculations had led to the actor getting cancelled in the industry. Did you know about Ju Byeong Kyu’s incident?

