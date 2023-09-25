Hyun Bin has a huge popularity among his fans, and not only in South Korea but also across the globe. Even though he has been a part of many successful projects, he will forever be remembered as Ri Jeong-hyeok from Crash Landing On You. His chemistry with Son Ye-Jin in the drama will always be iconic, and ironically enough, they are now a happily married couple in real life.

However, did you know The Negotiation actor does not think his wife Son Ye-Jin, is the prettiest actress of them all? Yes, that’s right. Scroll ahead to know whom he certifies to be the most beautiful one.

Apart from his acting chops, Hyun Bin is admired for his humble and genuine personality. He always gives answers based on his opinions and beliefs. He even didn’t hesitate to declare who he thinks is the prettiest actress among all of his co-stars. In 2015, in an interview with an entertainment news portal, when Hyun Bin was asked to reflect on one of his old statements, “Han Ji Min is the prettiest among all actresses,” he said, “I did say that. It’s still true,” as quoted in Soompi.

When the interviewer further pestered Hyun Bin by asking, “Is Han Ji Min prettier than Tang Wei, Ha Ji Won, and Kim Sun Ah?” The actor subtly ignored and laughed, “Were the questions [on this show] always this tricky?”

Son Ye-Jin, sorry he didn’t name you!

For those who don’t know, the Crash Landing On You star Hyun Bin and Han Ji Min have collaborated on two projects, including The Fatal Encounter and Hyde, Jekyll, and I. But they couldn’t create an impact on the audience like he and Son Ye-Jin did ever since they featured in The Negotiation.

Well, what are your thoughts after knowing who is the prettiest actress in Hyun Bin’s eyes? Let us know.

