On October 31, 2024, it was reported that BLACKPINK’s Rose had submitted her contract termination application with the Korea Music Copyright Association, mostly known as KOMCA. After a 3-month grace period, it was officially confirmed in January this year. With this, the BLACKPINK member became the first to leave KOMCA in the last 2 decades.

On January 31, 2025, Rose officially terminated her contract with the Korea Music Copyright Association. This rare move made her the first K-pop artist to withdraw from KOMCA in almost 20 years. The last time this happened was with Seo Taiji’s groundbreaking departure. He was a member of Seo Taiji and Boys, which also included YG Entertainment’s founder, Yang Hyun Suk. On April 4, 2023, Taiji terminated his contract with KOMCA.

Rose’s sudden departure after decades has sparked significant buzz. Many are questioning her intention behind it or at least her reasoning. Notably, being a KOMCA member is often considered a prestigious honor for K-pop stars, as the organization has strict rules to follow. So, the APT singer’s decision is being questioned.

It turns out Rose’s case is very simple to explain. According to Dispatch, the Korean Music Copyright Association manages royalties and copyrights for songwriters working in South Korea. It is to be noted that KOMCA is not the same as KMCA, which is the Korean Music Content Association. KMCA is responsible for overseeing digital music charts and content distribution.

Following Rose’s departure from KOMCA, U.S. publishers will handle her music profits and copyrights directly. With this move, she has earned herself some privilege. Now, the singer has full ownership of all solo releases. At the same time, it will boost the revenue distribution process while decluttering the levels of agencies involved.

Meanwhile, the news has got the ball rolling online. Many are discussing what it could mean for Rose’s upcoming solo endeavors and her agency, THE BLACK LABEL, an associate of YG Entertainment. Some fans think this decision will help the BLACKPINK member expand her horizons to the global market. Since she will be conducting business directly with the U.S. publishers now, the process will also be smoother.

Rose will also likely be able to work on global releases and promotions instead of just relying on Korean-based ones. Meanwhile, following the news, fans noticed that YG PLUS stocks surged to a new high. An X user commented with Rose’s global takeover, YG PLUS will also be receiving the favors, leading to a new surge in its stocks.

On the work front, Rose made a phenomenal return last year. Back in October 2024, she released a single titled APT in collaboration with American singer Bruno Mars. The song became a massive hit all over the world, trending on social media for months. In addition, APT performed exceptionally well on global music charts, further helping Rose expand her fandom. Following its success, she released Number One Girl, followed by her first studio album, Rosie.

