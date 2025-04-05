The 16th season of The Real Housewives of Atlanta is going to slay with some new faces and some old faces returning and new ones joining the fray. The reality show’s cast is excited about all of the coming episodes.

RHOA has been doing brilliantly on the streaming platform Peacock even though the Bravo ratings are not as good. Meanwhile, the housewives are hopeful about all the drama, spice and tension yet to be seen and shared their thoughts about what the fans can expect after Kenya Moore’s exit.

Real Housewives Of Atlanta 16 Cast Promise Twists & Drama

During a conversation with In Touch Weekly, Cynthia Bailey who is cast as a friend on the season, revealed that it was a rollercoaster ride. She felt, “I never knew what I was walking into. Every time I showed up to film with the ladies, it was one crazy story after the other.” The season’s buzz was also due to Kenya, who was suspended for showing explicit photos of Brit Eady.

While these are still allegations, there have been many rumors and reports about the incident. Regardless, the housewives are confident about what a brilliant season this has been. Drew Sidora said, “It’s full of twists, personal growth and intense moments.” Shamea Morton Mwangi felt, “This season is youthful, fun, adventurous, unpredictable and a breath of fresh air.”

She continued, “I’m proud of my vulnerability — I share the good, the bad and the ugly.” Kelli Ferrell chimed in and teased, “Hot, spicy, glamorous and lots of fun. It’s just like any other sisterhood: Of course we have fights and arguments, but we love each other so we try to come to resolutions.”

Brit stated, “We have such a good-looking cast, and every lady is such a girl boss. There is a lot of juicy drama — this many alpha women will do that.” Drew commented, “It was a big, confusing pot of unflavored goulash. Some people had their spoons ready, one can’t reach the pot and others don’t even have a spoon,” referring to the feuds, arguments and shade.

The cast agreed that the majority of them stirred the pot throughout the season but Cynthia pointed, “Angela asks a lot of the hard questions and does a great job of moving information around. She was a slow burn at first, but once she got ignited, she was on fire. And I was here for all the smoke.” The newbies promised their authentic selves and unfiltered truth.

Shamea spoke about her disconnect with long-time friend Porsha Williams this season. “I have nothing but love for Porsha. We’re childhood friends so I view her more like a sister. Real relationships go through rough patches. I’m hoping we come out even stronger than before,” she explained about it.

