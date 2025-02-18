The Real Housewives of Atlanta is back with its 16th season and the new edition premieres on March 9, 2025. Due to a massive cast shakeup, there are several new faces added to the mix of the dramatic and popular series. Drew Sidora and Porsha Williams are returning and Shamea Morton is now a main cast member after previously being seen as a friend on the show.
Phaedra Parks is also back and Cynthia Bailey will be seen as a friend this season. Brit Eady, Kelli Ferrell, and Angela Oakley are the newbies of this new edition and they promise to add a strong dose of drama, fashion and plenty of entertainment to rock the season. Here’s what these housewives do for a living apart from starring on the popular reality series franchise.
Real Housewives Of Atlanta Season 16: What The Cast Does For A Living
Porsha Williams is a radio host, actress, businesswoman and an author. She has featured on many other Bravo spinoffs, has written a memoir The Pursuit of Porsha: How I Grew My Power and Purpose, has a bedsheets line Pampered by Porsha Williams and hair line called Go Naked Hair.
Drew Sidora is an actress, singer, and businesswoman. She has featured on a few shows and has collaborated on music while also running a charity called Dreammakers. Shamea Morton Mwangi is a dancer, host and singer. She was a cheerleader for the Atlanta Hawks and the Atlanta Falcons and has also previously featured on the Georgia Force Arena Football League.
Brit Eady is a model who has delved into ads, commercials, music videos and more. She has a company called Agency Jumpstart in the insurance industry and has a shapewear and athleisure brand, Bare and Naked. Kelli Ferrell is a chef and author who owns and runs Nana’s Chicken & Waffles.
She is also an author having written the cookbook Kooking with Kelli. She has also featured on a few Food Network shows due to her experience in the culinary industry. Angela Oakley is a businesswoman dealing with real estate investing and tax preparation. In addition, she also runs the Charles Oakley Family Foundation with her husband, who is an NBA star player.
Phaedra Parks is a businesswoman, attorney, author and mortician. She has featured on several other reality shows including Married to Medicine and Dancing with the Stars. Phaedra runs her law firm the Parks Group and has a nonprofit called the Phaedra Foundation. Cynthia Bailey is next.
She is a model and television personality. She has featured on a couple of shows and done a few acting gigs. She is the founder of the Bailey Agency School of Fashion and has a podcast titled Humble Brag which she runs with The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills alum Crystal Kung Minkoff.
