Expect all of the glam, the glitz, the drama, the wealth, and the spice that the The Real Housewives of Atlanta Season 16 promises. There are 4 new faces and 2 returning housewives and here’s what we know about the slate of cast members amidst the recent shake up.

The Real Housewives Of Atlanta: Meet The Cast Of Season 16

Porsha Williams is back and better than ever as she expands her business empire but her life faces her own set of turmoils. When she finds out more about the man in her life, will she file for a second divorce? She also has her daughter Pilar next to her and a group of supportive friends to offer her the much-needed push. When new rumors plague her life, will she react?

Drew’s new equation with Porsha’s ex Dennis McKinley spices things up as questions are thrown around to find out the truth. Drew Sidora has a busy career while she deals with a divorce and the end of her marriage. Will she be able to create a life for herself again and maintain her friendships? How will her partnership with Dennis change things between her and Porsha?

Shamea Morton is one of the new faces this season and she is set to flaunt her wealth and luxury. She loves her daughters and is well-focused on her family amidst it all. But will another traumatic pregnancy cause issues and lead to heartbreak for her and her partner? Will she be able to maintain her friendship, especially with Porsha, amidst all the madness and the chaos?

Brittany Eady is the next new addition to the show. She is an innovator and has made a name for herself in the insurance industry with a million-dollar agency. She has been happily married but it has caused turbulence in her relationships with her sisters who feel Brittany’s priorities changed. She is also set to witness some “friendship friction and a catastrophic event.”

Kelli Ferrell is the next newbie of the season who has an infectious vibe and is a chef as well as the owner of Nana’s Chicken & Waffles. She is a single mom of four daughters and her divorce has been challenging for her. But she is determined to bask in some family time, build her empire, and keep her opinions to the forefront, whether someone likes them or not.

Angela Oakley is the wife of basketball player Charles Oakley with whom she has four kids. The two are set to renew their vows at their eighth-year wedding anniversary. But will a couples therapy session shed light on some major difference of opinions and issues between the couple? Will any of the “unexpected feuds” affect her place in this group of accomplished women?

Phaedra Parks is back with lots of fun, drama, and roasting. Will her return spell trouble or will she be able to cruise through her old friendships while creating some new ones? Cynthia Bailey is also back as a friend but will she be playing the voice of reason amidst all of the mess and chaos?

