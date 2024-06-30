The Highlights of Netflix’s July releases include highly anticipated sequels and the return of beloved franchises, as well as fascinating documentaries about extreme sports.

For Comedy fans, there is this upbeat German film about a wild family game night. An exclusive release from Studio Ponoc will delight anime fans. With these releases, Netflix fulfills its promise to provide summertime entertainment for all kinds of audiences.

1. Beverly Hills Cop 4: Axel Foley

Axel Foley’s long-awaited comeback in Beverly Hills Cop 4 is almost here! Eddie Murphy has returned to the role of Axel, returning to Beverly Hills to defend his daughter Jane from grave threats. Along with Joseph Gordon-Levitt’s character, Detective Bobby Abbott, he reunites with Billy Rosewood and John Taggart, two of his former pals. Together, they unearth a startling plot involving the Beverly Hills Police Force that is connected to Jane’s threats.

Fans have been eagerly awaiting the fourth film since the first Beverly Hills Cop wowed audiences forty years ago. After thirty years since the last sequel, expectations are high. Originally scheduled for release in 2016, expectations have only grown. When it hits Netflix on July 3rd, expect it to go viral and become the must-see streaming movie of July.

2. Goyo

Goyo is a passionate museum guide in Buenos Aires who adores Van Gogh’s artwork. The film is a charming romantic comedy from Argentina. Goyo’s world completely crumbles when he falls in love with Eva, a coworker adjusting to life after divorce. Their relationship inspires self-discovery journeys: Goyo embraces his artistic abilities with fresh inspiration, and Eva discovers new hope in love.

Set to debut on Netflix on July 5th, Goyo seems to be a touching tale of love and growth. It effectively illustrates how serendipitous encounters can result in significant personal development. Through its endearing characters and heartwarming story, Goyo welcomes viewers to share the journey of two unique souls who find happiness and comfort in each other’s company despite life’s unforeseen circumstances.

3. The Imaginary

The Imaginary is a beautiful anime film based on A.F. Harrold’s novel. It follows Rudger, an imaginary buddy created by Amanda, a little girl dealing with the death of her father. Together, they go on creative adventures in Amanda’s attic until they are separated by Mr. Bunting, a villain who kidnaps imaginary companions. Rudger, left alone, travels through vivid landscapes created by children’s imaginations to save Amanda.

This beautiful film delves into themes of inventiveness and resilience, combining the elegance of Japanese anime with a moving storyline. Studio Ponoc, noted for its intelligent narrative similar to Studio Ghibli, created The Imaginary, which promises to impress spectators with its fascinating animation and universal messages.

4. Blame the Game

The new German comedy Blame the Game, helmed by Marco Petry, looks to be an entertaining evening of chaos. It follows Pia on a stressful game night as she and her boyfriend, Jan, try to win over Pia’s competitive family. The drama of the evening is increased when Pia’s ex shows up out of the blue.

There’s no better movie to watch on an exciting night than Blame the Game. As the preview indicates, this funny comedy will be available on Netflix starting on July 12. It delves into the humorous depths of difficult relationships and family dynamics, guaranteeing plenty of laughs and fun for those seeking a more enjoyable and lighthearted viewing experience.

5. Skywalkers: A Love Story

Skywalkers: A Love Story centers on two Russian skywalkers, Vanya Beerkus and Angela Nikolau, who were once rivals in the sport of high-rise climbing before becoming romantically involved. The documentary documents their audacious ascents of well-known structures in Bangkok and Paris, demonstrating their success on a global scale. Their relationship and passion are strained as a result of COVID-19 and the Ukraine War, which they encounter on their journey.

Skywalkers: A Love Story on Netflix presents an exciting journey up Kuala Lumpur’s Merdeka 118 tower, complete with breathtaking sceneries and intimate narration. The documentary, which will broadcast on July 24th, explores themes of love, peril, and human perseverance in the face of immense challenges. It’s a captivating film for anyone intrigued by astounding achievements and the emotional depths of having ambitious ambitions.

6. Mountain Queen: The Summits of Lhakpa Sherpa

Mountain Queen: The Summits of Lhakpa Sherpa chronicles Lhakpa Sherpa’s historic feats. This is done as the first Nepali woman climbs Mount Everest and completes ten successful ascents. Her inspirational story of strength, persistence, and resilience in the hard mountain environment is depicted in the film.

Mountain Queen: The Summits of Lhakpa Sherpa, which begins streaming on July 31, is a must-watch for everyone who is drawn in by the perseverance of people and their quest for amazing achievements.

