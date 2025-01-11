The royal family has been embroiled in a lot of controversies over the last couple of years. From Meghan Markle and Prince Harry leaving the UK and moving to Montecito to Queen Elizabeth’s death. From King Charles and Kate Middleton being diagnosed with cancer to the cases against Prince Andrew. A few weeks ago, Kate recovered and returned to the public eye.

The Princess of Wales has been putting up a brave face and vouching for kindness and gratitude after her health scare. Recent reports have claimed that though she is grateful for all the love she has received over the years there is a lot of pressure on her. Here’s what we know about the same.

Is Kate Middleton Under A Lot Of Pressure After Returning To The Public Eye

According to In Touch Weekly, Kate is everybody’s favorite and the one member of the family everyone is turning to now that she has returned after her recovery. A source claimed that she is also the most respected figure of the royals amidst the public and she is quite appreciative about that. But it also brings along a lot of pressure and expectations that are crumbling.

“Her opinion is being asked for every move the family makes,” the insider said and added that while she was undergoing treatment everybody had to find their way on their own, “but now that she’s feeling better everyone is turning to her to get her take on every little thing.” And these aren’t even small or minute decisions that can easily be sorted or solved by Kate.

“They’ve got these major PR issues with Andrew and with the Sussexes to sort out and everyone’s looking to Kate for her advice on how to handle things,” the source alleged. They added that it is a crucial time for the royal family and Kate is finding herself at the center of everything happening.

Kate Middleton & Prince William’s Increasing Responsibility

“It’s hard to imagine what they would do without her,” the insider concluded. For the unversed, King Charles is also battling cancer and has reported to have grown quite weak. This has led to Kate and Prince William taking on a lot of responsibility. They are in a very influential position and it is no secret they are next in line as the King and the Queen Consort of the UK’s throne.

Through 2024, Kate dealt with her health scare and recovered with the help of chemotherapy and William described the year to be the hardest and very dreadful for their family. The two share three kids together, namely Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis. Kate has also revealed how difficult the last year was for her, her kids, her husband and the royal family.

For more such stories, check out Hollywood News

Must Read: Angelina Jolie’s Kids Urge Her To Reveal Her Side Of The Story In Bitter Brad Pitt Divorce Batt

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News