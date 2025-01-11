After years of intense legal battles, Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt have finally reached a divorce settlement. Still, their six children are now urging their mother to speak up about their complicated past.

While Jolie is said to be focused on moving forward and finding peace after nearly a decade of legal turmoil, her six kids are keen for her to open up about ‘her side of the story,’ especially concerning the explosive argument that reportedly sparked their 2016 split.

#GoldenGlobes nominee and W's #BestPerformances cover star Angelina Jolie has arrived on the red carpet. pic.twitter.com/eRHES6v9bX — W Magazine (@wmag) January 6, 2025

The Heated Argument that Triggered the Divorce

Sources close to the family claim that the children, who have primarily sided with their mother throughout the legal proceedings, want to hear from her about the painful events that led to the breakdown of her marriage to Pitt, particularly the heated altercation during a flight with their kids that set the divorce in motion.

“They have wanted her to speak up for herself for years,” the source said, per RadarOnline.

While Pitt has denied any wrongdoing, it’s clear that some of the children have distanced themselves from him—Vivienne is reportedly estranged from her father, and several of them have even dropped his surname.

Angelina Jolie’s Focus on Healing and Peace

Now that four of the six children are legal adults, Jolie and Pitt share custody of the 16-year-old twins, Vivienne and Knox.

Despite their children’s requests for her to tell her story, insiders suggest that Jolie is unlikely to follow through. After the exhausting legal battle, Jolie is said to prioritize healing and peace for her family, wanting to turn the page on a chapter fraught with tension.

Her lawyer recently stated that Jolie feels “relieved” that the divorce is finally over, but her focus is now on finding peace for herself and her children, emphasizing moving on from the past.

Brad Pitt’s New Chapter in Life

While Jolie is working on her journey, Pitt is also stepping into a new chapter of his life as his relationship with jewelry designer Ines de Ramon grows more serious.

The couple, who started dating quietly in 2022, are trying to keep their relationship private, but sources confirm that it’s a serious and committed romance.

Ines de Ramon apparently convinced Brad Pitt to finalize his divorce https://t.co/XkqsBCQryO pic.twitter.com/iduqKMDVDQ — Kaiser@Celebitchy (@KaiseratCB) January 2, 2025

As Jolie and Pitt look forward to their new beginnings, their legal battles are not entirely behind them.

The lawsuit involving their French vineyard, The Chateau Miraval, is ongoing, with a recent court ruling allowing the case to proceed to trial.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more Hollywood updates!

Must Read: Ariana Grande Playfully Credits Botox & Juvederm For “Rising Star” Status At Palm Springs Film Festival

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News