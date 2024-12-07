This year was quite tumultuous for Kate Middleton and Prince William. The Princess of Wales had to wade through conspiracy theories about herself after she revealed her cancer diagnosis. The Internet sent messages about getting well soon and wished for her speedy recovery.

The Prince of Wales was with her, managing their three children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis. According to the latest reports, the dark time was decisive and came as a beacon of light for their marriage. Here’s everything we know about it.

Did Kate Middleton’s Cancer Diagnosis Improve Marriage With Prince William?

According to Life & Style, William was Kate’s steady source of support throughout her battle with cancer. While it was hard to navigate through the phase, her health crisis has made the two “stronger as a couple,” which is why “they’re more in love than ever before.” The source claimed that the heir apparent and the Princess have “been to hell and back” recently.

Their resilience has thus proven that “nothing can break them.” The report further pointed out that Prince William had a plate full of daily royal duties, such as checking on their children and being there for Kate. The insider further stated, “Kate was truly amazed. She says she grew fonder of William, and they developed an even deeper connection.”

They added that William’s strength throughout the challenging phase automatically “made him more attractive” to Kate, “irresistible even.” The couple allegedly found their spark again, and William’s recent look with facial hair was reportedly another factor elevating their romance. The insider claimed it was very “rousing” and has helped their equation.

As a result, Kate has received a “new outlook” towards life, and their relationship is stronger than ever while they continue to feel “united” as a pair. The source also alleged that Kate and William have “become much more touchy-feely and affectionate lately.” For the unversed, the Internet had noticed how far off the royal duo seemed the last couple of years.

Prince William Dealing With King Charles’ Health

Meanwhile, Kate’s health scare, alongside his continued royal duties and staying connected to the kids, wasn’t the only crisis William faced. This past year was all the more brutal for him because his father, King Charles, was also dealing with dwindling health and treatments for cancer. The 76-year-old monarch had been undergoing therapy to cure the ailment.

The brunt of it all was on William, which made the experience “dreadful.” “It’s probably been the hardest year in my life,” he recently accepted. His cold equation with his brother, Prince Harry, has also been on the back burner. The siblings haven’t been on talking terms for a long time, and there’s no surety the status will change anytime soon.

