Sophie Turner has moved on and is looking forward to the next chapter of her life. After four years of marriage, the Game Of Thrones actress called it quits with Joe Jonas in September 2023. After a month, she was spotted kissing British aristocrat Peregrine Pearson. Things seem to be pacing fast, as he’s already made his debut on her Instagram handle. Scroll below for all the details!

It was quite unexpected for Joe and Sophie’s relationship to end on such an ugly note. As per various reports, their breakup also created rifts between the ‘J sisters,’ and Turner has cut ties with former sister-in-law Priyanka Chopra Jonas. Shortly after the divorce filing, gossip mill claimed the X-Men star was back in the dating game and enjoying her single life!

Sophie Turner goes Instagram official with Peregrine Pearson?

But the latest post on her Instagram handle narrates a different tale. It looks like Sophie Turner is getting serious about her new boyfriend, Peregrine Pearson. She shared glimpses of their latest ski trip along with friends Rupert Gorst and Amadea Kimmins.

Sophie Turner shared a string of six photographs. The first one was a selfie as she showed her middle finger to the camera. Rupert Gorst and Amadea Kimmins also posed for the cameras while Peregrine Pearson looked away. The following pictures were glimpses of their gala time together, but fans couldn’t help but notice the fourth picture.

Sophie Turner slips into a skimpy bikini on vacay with beau Peregrine Pearson

Peregrine and Sophie were all smiles from their ski session as they happily posed for the camera alongside their pals. The last picture, however, shows raised temperatures amid the snow as Turner slips into a skimpy bikini. She flaunted her curvaceous figure with her hair tied in a bun as she enjoyed the sun amid the cold weather. “Jägerbomb anyone?” read the caption of the Insta post.

If you’ve followed the Sophie Turner vs Joe Jonas case, you’d know that the couple were fighting over the custody of their two kids. The former couple share Willa, 3, and Delphine, 14 months. The Dark Phoenix actress was accused of abandoning their kids while she was shooting in London. Now, fans of the Jonas Brothers members have resurfaced those allegations in the comments section.

A Joe Jonas fan questioned, “Where are your kids?”

Another wrote, “Be a mom”

“I haven’t seen her with her kids in so long,” read a comment.

However, Sophie’s fans came to her rescue and clapped back at trolls.

A supporter commented, “Anyone asking where her kids are need to ask themselves if they’d ever ask this question to a man… and the answer is no”

Another reacted, “You guys realize as a woman that we have an identity outside of having our children right? A woman is more than a just a mother. Let her move on”

Take a look at the pictures below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by S O P H I E T U R N E R (@sophiet)

Joe Jonas is now dating Stormi Bree?

Meanwhile, Sophie Turner isn’t the only one who has moved on. Ex-husband Joe Jonas is also reported to be now dating model Stormi Bree.

Priyanka Chopra Jonas seemingly confirmed Joe and Stormi’s romance as she shared a glimpse of their double date on Instagram. The picture witnessed four hands our hands clinking champagne glasses. Eagle-eyed fans noticed the tattoo on the right hand, which Bree sports. However, the story was deleted within a few minutes.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more Hollywood updates!

Must Read: Amber Heard Once Left Us Breathless In An Edgy One-Shouldered Number With A Risque Thigh-High Slit

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News