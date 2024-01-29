Kanye West has been accused of controlling Bianca Censori since their relationship/marriage became public. And, now, an insider has claimed that the rapper has forbidden his wife to use social media to protect her from the negativity. There had been reports that he had been trying to turn Bianca into his ex-wife, Kim Kardashian, and allegedly restricted her from contacting her friends and family.

Censori’s friends spoke to her about Kanye’s manipulative behavior and his attempt to keep her away from them, but it seems that did not help at all. The couple got back together after that and went about their old ways. Bianca and Ye reportedly got together in 2022 after his divorce from Kim. Since then, they have been on the news constantly, especially for their weird dressing style, mostly including near-nude clothes on Censori’s part.

Before Kanye West happened, Bianca Censori had social media and was also active on it. An insider recently revealed the news to DailyMail.com, and they said, “He doesn’t want her to have it because he thinks that it will hurt her if she has to read the nasty things that people say.” As the source further said, Ye manipulated her into giving up social media.

The insider continued, “He convinced her that, since she is a star now, she has to remain a mystery, and it is creepy to those who know her as it feels like another form of control.” They added, “He is pushing her nake*dness all over his own [account] so that he can control her narrative. It is disturbing, and by shutting her off from the world, he is causing her to become more and more isolated.”

The source explained that Kanye West has manipulated her into wearing what he wants, going where he wants, and doing what he wants, as she has no other choice. They added, “She went from being his designer to his wife, which is, unfortunately, not a paid position. She’s trapped.”

Meanwhile, Kanye West has deleted all the posts from his Instagram account, including pictures of Bianca Censori and information about his upcoming album, Vultures.

Kanye just cleared his Instagram and deleted all of the release dates for Vultures 😭💔 pic.twitter.com/tSWrM5TgD3 — Tervis Scoot (@tervisscoot) January 28, 2024

