When Taylor Swift & Joe Jonas' Relationship Was The Reason For Selena Gomez & Demi Lovato's Friendship Going Kaput

Relationships in film city – professional or personal, friendly or romantic, keep changing with time. One such relationship was between Demi Lovato and Selena Gomez, who were inseparable. However, their sisterhood goals started fading away when the Jonas brothers – Nick Jonas & Joe Jonas, along with the pop queen Taylor Swift, entered Selena Gomez’s life.

Sel and Demi were 10 when they starred together in the American educational series Barney & Friends for children. They both starred in seasons 7 and 8 of the show, which started airing the year the actresses were born.

Later, they moved ahead with their specific careers, with Demi Lovato playing the lead in the television film Camp Rock, also starring the Jonas Brothers and the series Sonny with a Chance. Meanwhile, Selena Gomez landed the lead role as Alex Russo in Disney’s sitcom, Wizards of Waverly Place. While Demi and Sel kept in touch, in 2008, Taylor Swift came into their lives.

In 2008, Selena Gomez and Taylor Swift crossed paths when Sel started dating Nick Jonas, and Tay started dating Joe Jonas. They clicked and how. So much that they were baring their souls out to each other. In 2009, during an interview with Seventeen, the Hotel Transylvania actress said, “If I ever have an issue, Taylor has gone through it because she’s older than me, and she gives the most thought-out answers. What I love about Taylor is that she does believe in the whole love story, Prince Charming, and soul mates. Because of her, I haven’t lost faith. We literally talk every day.”

Since Sel and Tay had a common point to discuss, there was an unintentional but visible distance that started cropping up between Demi Lovato and Selena Gomez. In fact, she was so heartbroken by this ghosting that during a fan interaction in 2010, she was asked how her BFF is doing, and she replied, “Ask Taylor (Swift).”

In 2016, Taylor Swift made a $250,000 donation to fellow pop star Kesha in the wake of the singer’s legal battle with Dr. Luke. It was then Demi Lovato who expressed her displeasure openly and, without mentioning Tay’s name, wrote on Twitter, “Take something to Capitol Hill or actually speak out about something, and then I’ll be impressed.”

In 2018, Demi and Selena officially unfollowed each other on social media. Demi Lovato made a ravishing comeback in 2020, performing at Grammy, and Selena extended an olive branch by sharing the video clip on her Instagram, to which Demi reacted, “When you grow up with somebody, you’re always going to have a love for them. But I’m not friends with her, so [the Instagram post] felt (out of place). I will always have love for her, and I wish everybody nothing but the best.”

However, coming back to Taylor Swift, it seems like she put the bad blood with Demi behind her as she vibed on Demi Lovato’s song during VMA, which surprised everyone.

Hopefully, all is well, and no one is feuding anymore!

