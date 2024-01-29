Daniel Craig and Angelina Jolie are known for their impressive filmography. Daniel brought in a different kind of swagger in his version of James Bond and is considered one of the best, while Jolie is also one of those actresses who mastered the action space. These two powerhouse talents shared the screen for Lara Croft: Tomb Raider. However, Daniel once repented working in that movie. Keep scrolling for that.

Daniel got a whole new level of fandom after appearing as James Bond. He is also being appreciated and loved by many for his Knives Out franchise. Jolie appeared in this 2001 movie and its sequel, Lara Croft Tomb Raider – The Cradle of Life. The franchise was rebooted in 2018, with Alicia Vikander in the titular role. For the unversed, Craig appeared as Alex West, a former acquaintance of Lara and rival treasure hunter who teamed up with Manfred Powell, the leader of the Illuminati.

While speaking to Groucho Reviews, Daniel Craig revealed that Lara Croft: Tomb Raider did not have a script. And, according to a report by Female First, Craig said, “Tomb Raider slowed things down for me. It was the worst mistake I’ve made. But it was also a good lesson.”

He continued, “The script on that was all over the f****** place, waffling on about eight-foot f****** green monkeys or some such b**locks, and I could just never get my head around what was supposed to be going on. Angie had it worse, she was in every scene and had to take all the s*** afterwards.”

Daniel Craig even regretted agreeing to do Angelina Jolie-led Lara Croft: Tomb Raider. He added, “But personally, I should never have said yes. I felt like a bit of a spare p**** at a wedding throughout. I probably looked like one, too.” The actor did not return for the sequel.

Daniel Craig and Angelina Jolie starrer Lara Croft: Tomb Raider was reportedly made on a budget of $115 million, and it earned $274.7 million at the worldwide box office.

On the work front, Daniel Craig will reprise his role as detective Benoit Blanc in Knives Out 3. The movie will start filming soon with a new star cast and yet another exciting story. Netflix has acquired the rights to Knives Out 2 and Knives Out 3 in a $450 million deal in 2021.

For more such throwbacks, stay tuned to Koimoi!

Must Read: When Nicki Minaj Was Accused Of Being Part Of Bloods Gang & Hired Gangsters To Threaten Her Husband’s Accuser In $20 Million Lawsuit

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News