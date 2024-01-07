Game of Thrones battles are plastered in the fans’ minds, and the Battle of the Bastards is counted as one of the best battle scenes in the HBO series. But the fight against Ramsay Bolton to claim the North back proved jarring for the Jon Snow actor Kit Harrington. He once revealed that the sequence forced him to face one of his fears.

Kit played the role of Ned Stark’s bastard Jon Snow, but it wasn’t until the second last season that the fans learned that he is actually a Targaryen. Jon was the son of Daenerys’ brother, Rhaegar Targaryen, and Ned’s sister, Lyanna Stark. His real name was Aegon Targaryen. However, the big revelation didn’t do much to the series’ plot, which eventually left the fans furious, not to forget the backlash the makers got after the final season of GOT for messing it all up. Scroll below for more.

The Game of Thrones’ Battle of the Bastards was in episode 9 of season 6. Jon Snow and Sansa Stark march into Winterfell to retake their home from Lord Ramsay Bolton, the Warden of the North, and end the reign of House Bolton. Jon, along with the wildlings and others, waged a war against Ramsay, and they are overpowered. Sansa [played by Sophie Turner] turned the tide by reaching the battlefield with an army. Littlefinger helped her with the army. It was one of the best battle sequences in GOT and television’s history. However, Kit Harrington once implied having a harrowing experience while filming it.

Kit Harrington, in an interview with the Belfast Telegraph, revealed that he has arachnophobia and claustrophobia. The Game of Thrones star said, “I’ve got a few fears, spiders being one of them, but the worst is my claustrophobia. I’m mortally afraid of crowds. I panic. It was one of the most terrifying things and most uncomfortable – 15 bearded Irishmen crushing you.”

He continued, “There was a moment where he could’ve just laid down and let go of the hell he’s in, and sleep, like drowning, but it cuts to the heart of Jon, that he fights his way up to the top.” The sequence reportedly required 500 extras, 600 crew members, and 70 horses. It took about 25 days to shoot. As per Movie Web, the estimated budget for that particular episode was $11 million.

Kit Harrington is expected to return as Jon Snow in his spin-off series, and the fans have been waiting eagerly for it. The series is reportedly in its early stages of development, and not much is known about its plot or anything else.

